June 2026
Welcome to the June 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!
Boating Industry proudly presents the 2026 Women Making Waves winners. These leaders are recognized for their innovation, dedication, resilience, and impact on the marine industry. This issue also offers sales and marketing tips for creating long-lasting customers and features the latest industry news within the recreational boating industry.
Additional highlights of the June 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:
- The women propelling boating forward
- Tips and solutions for creating a customer retention strategy
- 2026 Women Making Waves
- And more!