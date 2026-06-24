Boating Industry Reveals 2026 Top Products

For the last 13 years, the Boating Industry Top Products program has brought to readers 55 of the marine industry’s newest and most innovative products and services of the year. To be eligible for consideration, products or services must have been introduced or significantly updated since January 2025. The chosen list of products differentiated themselves from a large group of submissions for their impact, innovation and ability to advance the product category, even creating new segments.

These products were officially revealed in the May 2026 edition of Boating Industry.

Here are the 2026 winning products:

Avikus | NeuBoat Dock II

Avikus NeuBoat Dock II is a six-camera system that offers a 3D surround and individual camera views. It also uses AI/machine learning technology to estimate the exact distance to nearby objects and offers a dynamic “virtual bumper.” NeuBoat Dock II ensures safe and precise maneuvers during docking and navigation in confined spaces. NeuBoat Dock II differentiates from conventional camera systems in that it does not use additional hardware like LiDAR or stereo cameras but uses only a simple small camera to extract high-accuracy distance data.

B&G / Navico Group | B&G Zeus SRX chartplotter

The B&G Zeus SRX chartplotter represents a significant advancement in premium sailing electronics, redefining what a modern chartplotter can deliver at the helm. Designed as a flagship navigation system for performance sailors and large yacht owners, Zeus SRX transforms the chartplotter from a standalone navigation tool into a fully integrated command center—bringing together navigation, vessel systems and real-time data into a single, highly intuitive interface. Powered by an advanced 8-core processor, the system delivers faster response times, smoother transitions and immediate access to critical information—reducing cognitive load and enabling faster decision-making on the water.

Bennington Marine | Bennington QX

With the QX, Bennington sets a new standard in the pontoon category. From materials to layout, every detail was thoughtfully designed to enhance the on-water experience. Key features include sweeping hull lines and integrated louvers, a signature aft rail, carbon fiber construction elements paired with modern color options, a Commander Dash 2.0 with intuitive controls, an award-winning, industry-first retractable keeper rail and integrated fuel door, new arch options, powered helm chair controls, and a wind-blocking windshield and multifunctional top box that doubles as an ice tray or lockable glove box.

Blackfin Boats | Blackfin 242HB

The Blackfin 242HB redefines versatility within the hybrid bay boat segment, delivering a seamless balance of inshore access, offshore capability and premium craftsmanship in a 24-foot platform. Purpose-built for today’s multi-use boater, the 242HB eliminates the traditional compromise between shallow-water performance and open-water confidence. Its advanced design provides a stable, capable ride across a wide range of conditions, while maintaining the shallow draft and fishability essential for serious inshore pursuits.

Boston Whaler | 330 Outrage

The all‑new Boston Whaler advances the center‑console category by pairing meaningful innovation with the brand’s iconic hull construction. At the core is the patented WhalerStep® hull, uniquely integrated into Boston Whaler’s Unibond™ construction, delivering improved efficiency, stability and ride comfort without sacrificing the predictable handling and safety Whaler is known for. This proprietary approach offers performance advantages competitors cannot replicate, making it a true differentiator in the segment. Thoughtful engineering enables enhanced bow seating and lounging comfort—while preserving open deck room and clear sightlines—supported by an intuitive walk‑up bow access.

Brunswick Boat Group / Lowe Boats | LF Pontoon

The all-new Lowe LF Pontoon is a purpose-built, fishing-first pontoon line engineered from the deck up for serious anglers who refuse to leave their families at the dock. Lowe identified a persistent gap in the pontoon market: anglers were being forced to choose between overbuilt, premium-priced fishing pontoons or comfort-focused cruisers that were designed with fishing as an afterthought. The LF line eliminates that compromise entirely by delivering genuine fishability, thoughtfully engineered layouts and proven long-term durability at a price point families can feel good about season after season.

Cruisers Yachts | 38 VTR EC

The 38 VTR EC introduces a new category of adventure-focused, all-climate boating to the Cruisers Yachts portfolio. Designed for owners who value versatility without sacrificing comfort, it blends enclosed-cockpit confidence with a strong connection to the water – setting it apart from traditional express cruisers and dayboats. A two-step chine aerates only the area between the hard chine and first lifting strake, while the hull’s deadrise warps to 23 degrees at the transom to reduce drag and soften impact in choppy conditions. A flat horizontal pad along the keel further enhances efficiency and speed, delivering smooth, confident performance without added complexity.

Dockmate | Dockmate PRO

Offering truly proportional control, the Dockmate PRO proportional lever-action system allows for ultra-smooth, intuitive modulation of both engines and thrusters. Rather than binary “on/off” commands, operators enjoy precise, tactile control that mirrors the natural feel of manual throttles — perfect for tight quarters, docking or maneuvering in challenging conditions. Each control lever features dual independent channels, both magnetic and capacitive delivering redundancy that ensures continued operation even in the event of a single system fault.

Dometic | Dometic CSX Series Refrigeration

Dometic’s CSX Series features integrated cooling technology designed to fit into many common areas on boats. It’s easy to install, energy efficient and engineered to last in the marine environment. With the addition of this Dometic CSX “Coldmachine,” built in coolers onboard many boats can become iceless ice chests capable of keeping food, drinks and other provisions cold indefinitely. Dometic’s CSX Series won both an NMMA Innovation Award at the 2025 IBEX Show and a DAME Design Award at METS Trade in Amsterdam.

Echonautics | Echonautics ST-1801kW Transducer

This new transducer from Echonautics is crafted from high-quality stainless steel to withstand the harsh marine environment. Stainless-steel construction makes the ST1801kWCW an ideal high-powered transducer solution for metal hulled vessels. With 1kW output power and dual frequency Conventional Wave (CW) 50/200kHz operation, this transducer provides superior detail of bottom structure, bait schools and suspended gamefish. It delivers excellent separation of fish targets hanging close to the bottom, giving anglers the detail required to successfully target wrecks and reefs, even in deep water.

ePropulsion | Spirit 2

Designed for simplicity and convenience, the ePropulsion Spirit 2 combines a compact motor weighing just over 22 pounds with a 23-pound battery, delivering exceptional ease of handling both on and off the water. A full-color display and adjustable-length tiller further enhances comfort, control and overall usability. In addition, Spirit 2 includes a 45w USB-C output for device charging. An optional battery inverter accessory transforms the Spirit battery into a portable power station, offering greater flexibility for off-grid use.

FlagGuard | FlagGuard

FlagGuard delivers a simple, affordable and highly effective solution to one of the most persistent safety challenges in recreational boating: making people in the water—especially children—far more visible to boat operators in busy or low-visibility conditions by raising a bright orange flag above the user’s head automatically upon entering the water. The flag automatically retracts when the user exits the water. It is hands free and automatic. So, no more waving your hands in the air to notify boaters that a person is in the water.

Fliteboard | RACE – Flite x Mercury Racing

Showcased on the opening day of the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday, this new eFoil is engineered for elite riders seeking ultimate speed, precision, and flawless control. RACE sets a benchmark for high-performance watersports, with a custom RACE impeller built to deliver higher RPMs and reach top speeds of 34mph (55 km/h, 30 knots). To support speed on demand, RACE is the first Fliteboard to use FLITELab surf foiling wings in the setup. The Flux range features three wing sizes and will give riders the confidence to push hard.

Floating Flame | The Floating Flame

Originally designed for use on pontoon boats, the Floating Flame has quickly evolved into the most versatile fire pit on the market. Floating Flame is constructed in a compact form factor, yet large enough to put out excellent heat using a 20-pound propane tank. It offers over 20 hours of burn time; all while being optimized for operation in a marine environment with all marine-grade stainless steel components.

Garmin | Garmin OnBoard™e

As part of Garmin’s commitment to making boating safer and more enjoyable for everyone, they designed the Garmin OnBoard MOB detection and engine cutoff system with safety and convenience in mind using wireless, non-intrusive tags that will bring the boat to a stop and alert those on board if an MOB event is detected. OnBoard uses wireless technology and tags can be worn on a wrist band, carabiner or key ring float, and designated as either captain or passenger.

Garmin | Spy Pole

Anglers can take full command of their sonar with Spy™ Pole, a revolutionary motorized control mount for LiveScope™ and GT360UHD transducers. Spy Pole can initiate a 360-degree scan of the water and give you full control of your LiveScope with smart control modes. Attach it to a compatible Garmin trolling motor or directly to the boat’s deck with a gunnel mount to wirelessly and precisely move your sonar with a dedicated foot control or rod-mountable gesture remote to keep sonar control in your hands while you fish.

Godfrey Pontoon Boats | Monaco

The 2026 Godfrey Pontoon Boats Monaco features modernized rails, an updated helm, a standard trash can with a pass-thru flapper, a SeaView bow gate for furry friends, a new center tube and centrally positioned fuel tank, NytCruz Auto Navigation and Anchor Lights, and ergonomically designed furniture paired with Soft Touch vinyl.

Grady-White Boats, Inc. | Grady-White Boats 321 Coastal Explorer

Answering the need for a larger do-it-all luxury crossover, Grady-White Boats created the all-new 321 Coastal Explorer. Combining premium amenities, serious fishability and Grady’s legendary SeaV2® hull performance, the 321 CE empowers owners to experience every corner of the water with the ultimate in versatility. The thoughtfully designed transom accommodates dual Power-Pole® shallow water anchors without sacrificing functionality. Integrated aft boarding platforms ensure easy water access even when Power-Poles are deployed.

Harris Pontoon Boats | Sunliner

The 2026 Sunliner marks a bold evolution in Harris design, engineered from the inside out to elevate the onboard experience. At the bow, DualView loungers allow riders to face forward or comfortably face back toward their friends and family. Behind the seatbacks, magnetic latches make storage access seamless. A large trash bin sits in the starboard with space for an anchor or second bin on the port. The chaise back has been reconfigured for extra flexibility. Every Sunliner includes thoughtful touches like a shoe nook, lockable compartment for valuables and options for a flip-up table or cooler drawer.

Hurricane Boats | 24CC

The Hurricane 24CC was designed from the ground-up as a family-friendly boat that is equally in its element as a platform for fishing, tow sports or day cruising. The new high-performance model flawlessly maintains the Hurricane DNA of exceptional seating while boasting plenty of space for on-the-water activities. Key features include being compact and easily manageable, up to 400 horsepower, a helm station with full 360-degree visibility and room for dual 12-inch multifunction displays, and a sturdy canvas T-top with black powder coat frame that can be upgraded to a hard top to support a radar.

KICKER | KICKER Marine Audio MSCL Light Controller

The KICKER MSLC Marine RGBW Lighting Controller is a high-output, centralized lighting control system designed to eliminate audio interference while delivering the power required for modern, boat-wide LED installations. Rated at 20 amps (300 watts) continuous, the MSLC allows a vessel’s complete RGBW lighting system—accent lighting, speaker lighting and accessories—to be driven from a single, reliable controller.

Lightspeed DMS | AI Command Center

Lightspeed AI Command Center is the boating industry’s first AI-powered insights engine purpose-built for marine dealerships. The AI Command Center is built directly into Lightspeed DMS, requiring no external integrations or API to provide powerful insights. Announced in March 2026, AI Command Center transforms how marine dealers understand and grow their businesses by delivering real-time intelligence that moves dealerships from reactive reporting to predictive decision-making.

Lowrance / Navico Group | Lowrance Active Target 2XL

Lowrance ActiveTarget 2XL represents a major advancement in live sonar technology, pushing the boundaries of what anglers can see and understand beneath the water in real time. Designed to solve one of the biggest challenges in fishing—interpreting underwater activity with clarity and confidence—ActiveTarget 2XL delivers a more complete, more detailed and more intuitive live sonar experience than any previous system in its category. By introducing a surface-to-surface 180-degree live view, the system dramatically expands what anglers can see at any given moment eliminating blind spots and providing a continuous, real-time picture of fish, structure, and lure interaction.

Lund Boats | Lund Crossover XS

The 2026 Lund Crossover XS blends premium fishing performance with family-friendly recreation. This next-generation model introduces the first curved shearline on a Lund aluminum boat, a breakthrough achieved through advanced engineering and two years of development prior to launch—creating a sleek, modern profile complemented by aggressive graphics and a sport-inspired windshield. Built for durability, the Crossover features complete wood-free construction, ensuring longevity and peace of mind. Inside, innovation shines with full-length, multi-color dimmable LED lighting and lighted dash accents, offering customizable ambiance for night fishing or evening cruises.

Mercury Marine | Boost

Boost is an industry-first upgrade that unlocks more mid-range performance from Mercury outboards without requiring any prop or hardware changes. With a simple software update, Boost improves mid-range acceleration and zero-to-top speed performance by 5% to 21% (depending on application) to help anglers get to the fish faster and recreational boaters enjoy a more spirited cruising experience.

Mercury Marine | Mercury Keyless System

The new Mercury Keyless System puts easy access and convenience in the palm of your hand by unlocking, powering up and securing your boat from a mobile device. Designed to support both single- and multi-engine configurations, the system integrates directly with SmartCraft® Connect, consolidating security, connectivity and control into one seamless digital ecosystem. An automotive-inspired startup delivers intuitive vessel automation, centralized security and effortless control of complex configurations while supporting up to six engines with ease.

Metro Marine Lighting | RGBW Oblong Fixture

Metro Marine underwater lights, with intelligent fixtures and intuitive app design, set a new standard in underwater lighting. Underwater lights improve navigation, attract fish and enhance a vessel’s aesthetics, but often face biofouling and condensation. Metro Marine solves both by integrating UVC LEDs to prevent growth and using a patented dry gas assembly to eliminate condensation and corrosion. These innovations reduce maintenance and extend lifespan. Additionally, true Dynamic Full Spectrum color control delivers richer, more vibrant blends than traditional LED systems.

Monterey Boats | Elite 25OB

The Monterey Elite 25OB advances the outboard day boat segment by introducing a new approach to layout and functionality—combining the open versatility of a center console with the comfort and social design of a premium bowrider. Designed to solve the traditional tradeoff between performance-focused layouts and family-friendly usability, the Elite 25OB delivers both in a single platform. Its center console configuration maximizes onboard space and mobility, while its seating, lounging areas and integrated amenities create a true day-boat experience typically associated with dual console designs.

Moore & Miller Associates, Inc. / PontoonWholesalers.com | Poly 30″ Pontoon Tubes

The new 30″-32″ Poly Tube is designed to set all new standards in the Pontoon industry. Featuring next generation materials and design, it’s free from electrolysis, crustacean and algee growth for zero maintenance. Super-efficient 18″ sidestep planning bottom offer high HP installation while nose cones generate super high buoyancy for extreme water use. There’s a lifetime warranty even in saltwater conditions. Available in Poly3rdTube® center tube kit, Poly3Tube™ deck kits, and Poly3Tube™ Deck Frame.

NAVAN | T30

Featuring a 30-foot exploration platform, the T30 is designed for entertaining, cruising, family outings and light fishing without sacrificing style or capability. The T30 was also shaped directly by customer feedback. Boaters love the patented T-Step Hull introduced on the NAVAN C30 and S30 for its smooth, dry ride and confident handling. However, some U.S. customers wanted a more versatile walk-around layout with higher gunwales, spacious bow seating and a safer, more practical design for families and active days on the water. The T30 delivers exactly that with an all-new deck built around how people use their boat.

NorCross Marine Products dba NorCross Outdoors | DepthTrax Lynx – DT10BX

This new product solves the disconnect between traditional stand-alone fish finders and modern connected boat systems. The DepthTrax Lynx delivers professional sonar performance with app connectivity and a compact footprint (depth sounder module) that fits virtually anywhere there is 12V power. It gives boaters real-time depth and temperature via NMEA 2000 into their existing network, as well as voltage, speed data and more via the DepthTrax PLUS App, transforming your phone or tablet into a high-definition fish finder that can be used on all smart devices.

OceanLED | Sport Colours – Camera Edition

Surface mounted, full colour RGBW and competitively priced, the Sport Colours – Camera Edition represents a bold leap forward in both form and function. For boaters, anglers and marine professionals who demand superior visibility and situational awareness, it’s more than an accessory – it’s a competitive advantage. At its core, the revolutionary dual-purpose device combines OceanLED’s most advanced underwater optics with a highly capable underwater camera. The lights produce 3,500 fixture lumens, supercharged by proprietary optical technology that creates a focused blade of light designed to penetrate further than lights far more powerful.

Pathfinder Boats | 2800 Hybrid

The Pathfinder 2800 Hybrid represents a significant evolution in engineering bringing together offshore capability, bay boat fishability and refined usability in one highly capable platform. At the foundation of the 2800 Hybrid is a double-stepped hull, engineered to reduce drag, increase efficiency and deliver higher top-end performance with improved ride comfort. The hull is built using Pathfinder’s proprietary VARIS (Vacuum-Assisted Resin Infusion System), ensuring consistent resin distribution, superior structural integrity and an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. The 2800 Hybrid is rated for up to 800 horsepower, making it the most powerful Pathfinder ever built.

Princecraft Boats | Princecraft Platinum 190

The Princecraft Platinum 190 (2026) combines refined design, advanced functionality and an innovative approach to product presentation. Designed for anglers and recreational boaters seeking premium comfort without compromising durability, the Platinum 190 stands out through its redesigned ergonomic console with generous space for modern electronics, integrated LED lighting throughout, upgraded fishing seats and high-end interior finishes inspired by the automotive industry. It offers optimized storage, a large multifunction livewell, premium audio and a distinctive Platinum finish.

Princecraft Boats | Vogue 25 WRL

The Princecraft Vogue 25 WRL elevates the modern pontoon experience by combining the innovative design and premium features of the Vogue platform with the added comfort and protection of a full windshield. Designed for boaters who want to extend their time on the water in varying conditions, the Vogue 25 WRL delivers a refined balance of style, functionality and versatility. Building on the Vogue Series’ distinctive acrylic‑ABS side panels, digital switching, integrated RGB lighting and premium finishes, the WRL configuration introduces a wraparound windshield that enhances onboard comfort while improving protection from wind and spray.

Priority One Financial Services | Dealer Resource Center

Priority One’s proprietary Dealer Resource Center is a digital hub designed for dealers to monitor F&I transactions and profitability. Relaunched with a new user interface in 2025, the portal offers real-time analytics for a detailed look at F&I income and performance. With mobile views for financing on-the-go, the resource center allows dealers to check in on the status of an F&I transaction, upload purchase orders and other associated documents, and quickly communicate with the Priority One team through its messaging platform.

Pursuit Boats | S 388

At 41’1″ with triple Yamaha 450 XTO outboards, the S 388 delivers exceptional offshore capability, blending fishability with refined luxury and thoughtful design. Purpose-built around how today’s boaters actually use their time on the water, the S 388 introduces a highly versatile layout that supports multiple use cases: offshore fishing, entertaining, cruising and overnighting, all without compromise. Expansive social zones, including a wraparound bow lounge with adjustable backrests and integrated chaise functionality coexist with a full suite of fishing features such as a 36-gallon livewell, in-floor fishboxes, premium outriggers and a dive door with ladder access.

Radian | AI Conversational Intelligence Platform

Radian AI delivers the marine industry’s first conversational intelligence platform, allowing consumers, dealers and OEMs to ask any question about a specific boat and receive instant, accurate answers. Powered by Radian’s structured asset taxonomy, the system understands every model’s components, configurations and systems. When a user asks a question, the AI automatically pulls from OEM manuals, wiring diagrams, rigging drawings and training videos to generate clear, role‑appropriate guidance. This transforms customer support, accelerates dealer service and gives OEMs a scalable knowledge engine.

Recreational Innovations LLC dba Paca Cooler | Paca Cooler

The Paca Cooler introduces a completely new way to keep drinks accessible on the water, making it standout in the cooler category. The Paca Cooler attaches directly to the outside of a boat. It loads from the top and allows users to grab beverages from the lower opening. With its adjustable strap it is highly versatile and can fit just about any boat. It is made in Wisconsin using high quality marine grade materials.

Roxen Innovations | ROXEN – Electric Personal Watercraft

At just 60 kg (93 kg ready to ride), the ROXEN is roughly four times lighter than a lighter traditional jet ski or PWC. It can be carried on a roof rack, launched by one person from the shoreline and stored without a trailer. The 22 kW motor delivers 30 knots, up to 20 nautical miles of range and a full recharge from 220V standard outlet in under three hours. The swappable battery, inflatable stability tubes, built-in 4G/LTE, GPS geofencing and over-the-air updates make ROXEN a lightweight, connected, zero-emission personal watercraft.

Scout Boats | 670 LXF

The 670 LXF is the second iteration of the world’s largest outboard powered yacht, this time with an upper station flybridge. The 67 LX Series creates an all-new opportunity for those that want to get to the sandbar or nearshore in a model this size with incredible maneuverability, performance, luxurious appointments and state-of-the-art technology.

Sea-Dog Marine | PVD Hardware

Sea-Dog’s new matte black finish is a high-performance coating designed to resist scratches, corrosion and harsh environmental conditions while still maintaining a sleek, like-new appearance. Using Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), the coating bonds at a molecular level to the underlying stainless steel. This process eliminates the risk of chipping and prevents exposed areas, a common issue with powder-coated products.

Sea Pro Manufacturing | Sea Pro 265FLX Sandbar Boat

The newest and largest addition to Sea Pro’s popular Sandbar Boat line, the 265FLX is designed to combine offshore fishability and family relaxation. It features an extended and redesigned deep-sea hull with a classic Carolina flare to enhance performance, ride and fuel efficiency. This new design also opens new rear seating options for expanded space and versatility.

Sea Ray | SLX 360 Outboard

The SLX 360 Outboard blends next-generation marine technology with intuitive design, comfort and performance. Luxury features such as a climate-controlled cockpit and cabin, separate full stand-up head and an advanced helm with automotive-inspired controls are packed into this 38 ft. vessel. Developed at Brunswick’s Fiberglass Technology Center, the SLX 360 Outboard incorporates design and manufacturing advances that create a vertically integrated user interface, allowing seamless control of all vessel systems. The digital helm showcases wheel controls, dual Simrad Ultrawide NSX screens and integrates with Mercury propulsion.

Sensar Marine | Expansion Hub

The Sensar Marine Expansion Hub gives boat owners complete, real-time visibility into every critical system aboard their vessel, from anywhere in the world. The Expansion Hub is an innovative addition to the existing Sensar Boat Monitor, expandnig the monitoring capabilities of the Boat Monitor. It brings together the full range of data a boat owner actually needs: auxiliary battery status, off-boat NMEA 2000 data access (engine hours, RPM, oil pressure, coolant temperature, fuel flow and tank levels, alternator voltage and more), fire, theft and shore power alarms, and backup capacity that lasts for months, all accessible 24/7 from a smartphone.

Simrad / Navico Group | AutoCaptain

Simrad® AutoCaptain™ introduces true autonomous maneuvering to recreational boating and significantly advances the capabilities of traditional autopilot and joystick-assist systems. AutoCaptain enables vessels to automatically dock, undock and reposition with precision, even in tight or unfamiliar environments. AutoCaptain goes beyond assistance to deliver genuine autonomy, using a network of integrated, depth-perceiving cameras to create real-time 360-degree situational awareness. This allows the system to dynamically interpret its surroundings and make intelligent adjustments for wind, current and nearby obstacles operating effectively even in marinas it has never encountered before.

Siren Marine | Siren 3

The Siren 3 allows boaters of all types and sizes to benefit from the technology in their homes and cars. With the all-new Siren 3, boaters can view their battery voltages, position, tracks and related engine/system information from the award-winning Siren Connected Boat App. With a price of just $299, the Siren 3 brings boat monitoring to the seasonal boaters, entry level boaters and novice boaters alike. Users can also expand their monitoring capabilities a la-carte with Siren’s suite of wireless and hardwired sensors.

SI-TEX Marine Electronics | SI-TEX MDA-6 AIS Module

The new SI-TEX MDA-6 AIS (Automatic Identification System) adds Bluetooth connectivity to a new app version of the ProAis 2 software that allows technicians to easily program and troubleshoot the system without needing a USB-A Connector. Its advanced design and reliable performance make it the ideal choice for demanding navigators in the most challenging boating environments, including high-traffic areas. The MDA-6 transmits at 5 watts, so boats can be “seen” over longer distances and challenging conditions. The MDA-6 is IEC-62287-2, FCC and USCG Certified.

Suzuki Marine | Stealth Line 9.9/25HP Outboards

Suzuki has brought its popular Stealth Line of outboards to 10 total models with the addition of new 9.9/25HP Stealth motors. These motors are ideal for freshwater fishing and hunting boats, giving boaters a kicker outboard that matches their powerful, full-sized Stealth Line motors for a look that turns heads. The 25HP Stealth is also a great way to power aluminum duck hunting boats without having to camouflage or repaint their motors, thanks to this outboard’s light absorbing properties.

Thunder Jet | Thunder Jet Rush OT

The Thunder Jet Rush OT (Open Tiller) is the brand’s first tiller-operated model, introducing a wide-open fishing platform to the heavy-gauge aluminum category. Designed for anglers who prioritize function and space, its fully open layout eliminates obstructions to maximize mobility, visibility and usable deck area. Built with heavy-gauge aluminum, reinforced corners and welded grab rails, the Rush OT delivers exceptional durability without sacrificing fishability.

Tiara Yachts | 46 LS

As the third new model introduced during the 2026 model year, the 46 LS is designed with versatility, power and sophisticated, adaptable spaces. A standout feature of the 46 LS is its transformational cockpit design. At the heart of the vessel, a mid-cockpit galley facilitates effortless entertaining, while three unique aft cockpit modules allow owners to tailor their experience for entertaining (Buffet Lounge), adventure-seeking (Adventure Module) or relaxation (Chaise Lounge). These modules are further enhanced by a portside terrace that opens the boat to the water, significantly expanding the usable space.

Tigé Boats | Tigé Boats 2026 Z3

Completely redesigned for the 2026 model year, the Tigé Z3 was rebuilt from the ground up for updated styling, hull depth, cockpit layout, onboard amenities, surf performance and technology. A deeper freeboard provides a noticeably greater sense of security for passengers of all ages and gives the Z3 the confidence to handle larger bodies of water and rougher conditions that smaller-cockpit competitors simply can’t match. The same 12.1-inch high-definition touchscreen found in Tigé’s flagship lineup is now standard on the Z3.

Volare Boats | Artemis 23

The Artemis 23 is a 23-foot, all-electric day boat that merges performance with purpose for an easy and enjoyable boating experience. The Artemis 23 offers a best-in-class electric battery range, superior maneuverability with 360-degree joystick control and a seamless, low-maintenance experience from dock to destination and back. With a silky-smooth ride, whisper-quiet operation and a striking visual presence, the Artemis23 turns heads while turning the tide on traditional gas-powered boats. Its joystick system, ultralight hull design and intelligently optimized battery modules allow for extended cruising time, minimal upkeep and a driving experience so smooth it becomes second nature.

Wavve Boating | Autoroute Modes

Autoroute Modes is an industry first advancement in marine navigation that allows boaters to customize how routes are calculated based on their situational preferences and water conditions. Developed over 18 months, this innovation addresses a fundamental limitation in traditional marine navigation systems. The impact of the Autoroute Modes feature in Wavve Boating was immediate and measurable during the 2025 boating season. In the first 10 weeks following launch, boaters generated 49,859 routes, representing nearly 900,000 miles of guided navigation. Boaters who engage with Autoroute Modes demonstrated a 15% higher subscription retention.

Weems & Plath | LX4 Steaming/Deck LED Navigation Light

The latest addition to Weems & Plath’s OGM Series of LED navigation lights is the first of its kind to combine the two deck light options. Ultimately, enhancing on board safety and usability by allowing boaters to easily switch between white and red deck illumination with just the flip of a switch. The LX4 Steaming/Deck Light also stands out for its innovative design which makes it able to withstand the harshest marine conditions. It features smooth, rounded contours that help prevent sails and rigging from snagging on the light, reducing the risk of damage and possible detachment from the mast.

Yamaha Motor Corporation USA | Yamaha CrossWave WaveRunner

The Yamaha CrossWave is designed as the industry’s first modular walkaround PWC. The result is a platform that adapts to how people actually use the water — fishing, cruising, relaxing and exploring — often all in the same day. At nearly 13 feet in length with a wide, stable footprint, the CrossWave introduces a full walkaround deck that allows 360-degree movement from bow to stern. This open layout, paired with removable third and fourth seats, transforms the craft from a four-person cruiser into a spacious, gear-ready platform in seconds.