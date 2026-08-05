Smartgyro Boosts Presence in the U.S.

Krystina SkiboAugust 5, 2026
smartgyro
The Chelsea Rae, a 37.5-foot APB-customized Blackfin.

Marine stabilization technology company Smartgyro is strengthening its presence in the United States through a new partnership with All Points Boats (APB). All Points Boats will be its authorized dealer, installer and service provider for South Florida.

Through this partnership, APB will have access to the full Smartgyro line-up, according to the company, where all products share the same philosophy of high-performance engineering and service-friendly features.

The partnership builds on the successful installation and commissioning of a Smartgyro SG20 stabilizer aboard the Chelsea Rae, a 37.5-foot APB-customized Blackfin. The vessel now serves as APB’s demonstration platform in South Florida, according to the company, where owners and captains can experience the benefits of Smartgyro stabilization firsthand.

“The Chelsea Rae gives us a real platform to show Smartgyro’s performance to boat owners and captains here in South Florida, not a spec sheet, but a boat they can run,” Christopher Collins, Director of Business Operations & Development at APB, said in a news release. “We’ve been incredibly impressed with the gyro, and installing it ourselves, on our own vessel, means we know exactly what we’re delivering to every customer that follows.”

“We don’t just resell equipment, we build, weld and certify to class standard every day, so when we take on Smartgyro we take on the whole job: the engineering, the foundation, the install and the service after the sale,” Nate Goodwin, President of APB, added. “Smartgyro builds to the same standard we hold ourselves to. That’s why this partnership works, and it’s why our customers can trust the result.”

Krystina SkiboAugust 5, 2026

Related Articles

Boating Industry Movers and Shakers logo

Boating Industry Accepting Nominations for 2026 Movers & Shakers

August 6, 2026
yamaha

Yamaha Motor Canada Appoints New Director, Marine

August 6, 2026
yamaha rightwaters

Yamaha Rightwaters Lends Support to Jetty Rock Foundation

August 6, 2026
Standards and Compliance

ABYC Publishes Updated Standards and Compliance Tools

August 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.