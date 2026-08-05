Smartgyro Boosts Presence in the U.S.

Marine stabilization technology company Smartgyro is strengthening its presence in the United States through a new partnership with All Points Boats (APB). All Points Boats will be its authorized dealer, installer and service provider for South Florida.

Through this partnership, APB will have access to the full Smartgyro line-up, according to the company, where all products share the same philosophy of high-performance engineering and service-friendly features.

The partnership builds on the successful installation and commissioning of a Smartgyro SG20 stabilizer aboard the Chelsea Rae, a 37.5-foot APB-customized Blackfin. The vessel now serves as APB’s demonstration platform in South Florida, according to the company, where owners and captains can experience the benefits of Smartgyro stabilization firsthand.

“The Chelsea Rae gives us a real platform to show Smartgyro’s performance to boat owners and captains here in South Florida, not a spec sheet, but a boat they can run,” Christopher Collins, Director of Business Operations & Development at APB, said in a news release. “We’ve been incredibly impressed with the gyro, and installing it ourselves, on our own vessel, means we know exactly what we’re delivering to every customer that follows.”

“We don’t just resell equipment, we build, weld and certify to class standard every day, so when we take on Smartgyro we take on the whole job: the engineering, the foundation, the install and the service after the sale,” Nate Goodwin, President of APB, added. “Smartgyro builds to the same standard we hold ourselves to. That’s why this partnership works, and it’s why our customers can trust the result.”