The Landing School of Boatbuilding and Design Ceases 2026-27 Academic Programs

The Landing School of Boatbuilding & Design has just announced that it will cease academic programs for the 2026-27 academic year as the Board of Trustees continues to evaluate the institution’s future.

Previously, The Landing School had announced its intent to explore the possibility of an acquisition that could continue its operations and mission. After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees determined that this option was not viable.

“We understand that this has been a difficult and confusing sequence of events for our students, faculty, staff and community,” said John Caron, President of The Landing School, in a news release. “In exploring an acquisition, the Board of Trustees felt a responsibility to pursue every reasonable effort to find a path forward. Our priority now is supporting incoming students, faculty, and staff through next steps.”

The Landing School will provide a full refund of deposits and consider reimbursement requests for certain expenses on a case-by-case basis, the organization reported. Incoming students will be contacted by admissions for further guidance.

The Landing School will also work with incoming students to identify other education opportunities where appropriate and provide documentation that may assist with the transfer of their education plans, according to the organization. The student orientation that was scheduled for September 8 will not take place.

“We are so proud of the work The Landing School has accomplished in the almost fifty years since first accepting and teaching students in the art of boatbuilding and we hope those accomplishments can continue to be celebrated,” said Susan Swanton, chair of the Board of Trustees, in the release.