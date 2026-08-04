Yamaha Marine Announces Summer Sunset Sales Event

Yamaha Marine is helping customers extend their time on the water with a new “Summer Sunset” sales event. From August 3 through September 9, 2026, customers who purchase select, new, eligible Yamaha four-stroke outboards can take advantage of added value through Yamaha Extended Service (Y.E.S.) coverage or dealer credit, depending on horsepower range.

During the promotion, customers who purchase eligible, new Yamaha outboards in the 30- to 350-horsepower range can add two years of Yamaha Extended Service (Y.E.S.) coverage to three years of Yamaha Limited Warranty coverage, according to the company, for a total of five years of protection. Customers who purchase eligible, new 425- and 450-horsepower outboards can add one year of Y.E.S. coverage to five years of Yamaha Limited Warranty coverage for a total of six years of protection.

In addition, customers who purchase eligible, new Yamaha outboards in the 2.5- to 25-horsepower range can receive up to $300 in dealer credit toward the purchase of additional goods and/or services, according to the company, based on MSRP.

“The ‘Summer Sunset’ sales event gives customers more reasons to choose Yamaha outboards by adding valuable coverage protection and dealer incentives,” said Frank Wilhelm, Advertising and Digital Marketing Manager, in a news release. “Whether customers are making the most of the final weeks of boating season or preparing for the next one, this promotion reinforces Yamaha’s commitment to reliability, performance and long-term ownership value.”

Additional terms and conditions apply to the “Summer Sunset” sales event. Consumers should see authorized, participating Yamaha outboard dealers for a complete list of eligible outboards and all terms, conditions and procedures.