July 2026
Welcome to the July 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!
Boating Industry presents our July digital magazine issue, which features hot industry topics such as pre-owned boat trends and workplace culture within the marine industry. This issue also offers sales tips for dealers to help close faster. We hope you enjoy!
Additional highlights of the July 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:
- Close More, Lose Less: Sales Moves to Make Right Now
- Why Workplace Culture is Marine Manufacturing’s Ultimate Retention Tool
- Charting the Rise of the Pre-Owned Boat Market
- And more!