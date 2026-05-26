May 2026

The StaffMay 26, 2026

Welcome to the May 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!

Top Products. That’s what this May 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry celebrates! This year’s collection of boats, motors, electronics and accessories are all designed to make time on the water safer, easier, more enjoyable and even more accessible. 

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Additional highlights of the May 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • At the helm editor-in-chief column
  • Three tops and takeaways to close more deals in the next three months
  • Industry news
  • And more!
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The StaffMay 26, 2026

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