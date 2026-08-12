ABYC Names Brian Goodwin VP, Standards and Compliance

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has named Brian Goodwin Vice President of Standards and Compliance. The promotion follows more than 15 years with the organization where Goodwin advanced ABYC standards, grant programs and industry compliance efforts.

“Brian has been an integral part of ABYC’s technical leadership for many years,” said John Adey, ABYC President, in a new release. “He understands who we serve, sees the bigger picture and knows the standards process inside and out. This promotion is well deserved, and I’m excited to see him take on this role.”

Goodwin joined ABYC in 2010 as technical standards manager and has led the organization’s standards and compliance work since 2011. Over the past 15 years, he has worked with manufacturers, regulators and technical experts to strengthen recreational boating safety through standards review and development, according to the organization.

His industry recognition includes the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Environmental Achievement Award and a Special Recognition Award from the States Organization for Boating Access (SOBA).

The change also allows ABYC to place additional focus on its international standards work, according to the organization. Craig Scholten, formerly Vice President of Standards and Compliance, will serve as Senior Director of International Compliance, focusing on ISO craft small standards, activities and global harmonization as he begins a transition toward retirement.

“Brian will set the direction for ABYC’s standards and compliance work, while Craig’s international expertise and relationships will keep us closely connected to global standards efforts,” Adey said in the release.