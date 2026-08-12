MIASF Promotes Amy Winer to Director of Operations

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) just promoted Amy Winer to Director of Operations. Winer joined MIASF in March 2023 and has played an important role in strengthening the association’s operations and supporting its workforce development initiatives.

A Broward County native with experience in legal, corporate and workforce development environments, Winer brings a strong combination of operational expertise, leadership and community involvement to her expanded role. As Director of Operations, she will oversee organizational operations, executive coordination and cross-functional communication supporting MIASF’s programs, initiatives and events, according to the organization.

“Amy’s promotion reflects her strong contributions and commitment to MIASF,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF, in a news release. “Since joining our team, she has consistently demonstrated professionalism, initiative and a collaborative approach to her work. She has become a valued member of our organization, and we look forward to her continued success and leadership in this new role.”

Winer has also been actively involved in MIASF’s workforce development efforts. She serves on the Junior Achievement Pre-Apprenticeship Committee and the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Committee, Executive Producer of the Association’s Salty Jobs Video Series, and helps lead the joint SFMA/MIASF Marine Manufacturing Committee, according to the organization. She is also a graduate of Leadership Broward Class 43 and remains committed to creating opportunities for future leaders throughout South Florida.

A former collegiate athlete, Winer credits that experience with helping shape the discipline, teamwork and determination she brings to her professional career.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue contributing to MIASF’s mission,” said Winer in the release. “South Florida’s marine industry is an incredible community, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to support our team, our members and the continued growth of the industry.”