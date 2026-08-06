Yamaha Motor Canada Appoints New Director, Marine

Yamaha Motor Canada has appointed Connor Megan as Director, Marine.

With 10 years of experience at Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., Megan brings broad marine industry expertise and a deep understanding of the Yamaha business and brand. Most recently, he served as Pro Staff and Sponsorship Supervisor, as noted by the company, helping grow the brand through sponsorship initiatives and consumer engagement programs.

In his new role, Megan will lead Yamaha Motor Canada’s marine business, according to the company, overseeing strategic planning and initiatives that support sales, profitability, and continued growth across the marine portfolio.

“Connor’s industry experience, passion for the marine business and relationship-focused approach will make him a valuable addition to our team and dealer network,” said Chris Hawkins, General Manager, Sales, Operations and Strategy, in a news release.

Megan’s experience building industry partnerships and driving brand engagement, combined with his deep understanding of the Yamaha organization, positions him well to lead the continued growth of Yamaha’s marine business in Canada.

“Canada is an important market with tremendous opportunity. My focus will be on learning the business, strengthening relationships across the dealer network and industry, and working closely with our teams in Canada and the U.S. to share best practices and support long-term success,” Megan said in the release. “Throughout that process, I hope to build trust through consistency, transparency and follow-through.”