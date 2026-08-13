National Marine Trades Council Convenes 53rd Annual Conference

The National Marine Trades Council (NMTC) convened its 53rd Annual Conference July 20–23, 2026, at Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, California.

More than 30 executive directors, presidents, CEOs and association staff representing state and national marine trade associations from across the United States and Canada gathered to share successful programs, exchange strategies and align on priorities shaping the recreational boating industry.

The NMTC Annual Conference is an educational and networking forum for leaders of marine trade associations nationwide. Now in its fifth decade, the conference provides a collaborative setting where association professionals share best practices in membership development, workforce solutions, boat show production, advocacy and other initiatives that directly impact marine businesses and jobs.

“The value of NMTC is the concentrated expertise in one room,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and outgoing 2026 NMTC Conference Chair. “Every organization at this table is solving many of the same challenges: membership retention, workforce pipelines, and legislative advocacy. The opportunity to learn from one another accelerates what any one of us could accomplish alone. It has been an honor to chair this council, and I am grateful to every delegate who made this year’s conference exceptional.”

The conference also marked a leadership transition, with Matt Gruhn, President of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), welcomed as incoming 2027 NMTC Chair.

“I am excited to build on the strong foundation this council has established,” said Gruhn. “The conversations at Lake Tahoe reminded me why this organization matters. When association leaders come together with real candor and shared purpose, the entire industry benefits. I look forward to carrying that momentum into 2027.”

The 2026 Conference Committee included Melissa Danko, Marine Trades Association of New Jersey; Nicki Polan, Michigan Boating Industries Association; Randall Lyons, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association; and Kenny Lovell, Boating Trade Association of Houston.