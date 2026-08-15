Colliers Sells Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville, TN

Krystina SkiboAugust 15, 2026
Rock Harbor Marina
Rock Harbor Marina

Colliers has just sold Rock Harbor Marina, a 150-slip marina located at 525 Basswood Ave. in Nashville, TN, to Blue Cove Capital, LLC for an undisclosed price.

Matt Putnam, Andrew Cantor and Dan Grovatt of Colliers, who specialize in leisure property advisory, represented the seller in the transaction, according to the company. The buyer was not represented by a broker.

Rock Harbor Marina is the only full-service marina serving the Nashville metropolitan area, according to the company, and provides a primary gateway to the Cumberland River for the region’s boating community. The marina offers more than 150 covered and uncovered wet slips, with permits providing an opportunity for future expansion.

“Rock Harbor Marina generated significant interest from qualified buyers because of its irreplaceable position in the Nashville market, established operating platform and potential for continued growth,” said Grovatt, Senior Vice President at Colliers, in a news release. “Blue Cove Capital’s local roots and marina experience make the company well positioned to build on the property’s legacy and realize its long-term potential.”

Located in a protected cove along the Cumberland River, Rock Harbor Marina is approximately a 10-minute drive from downtown Nashville, according to the company. The property accommodates vessels in slips ranging from 25 to 70 feet and offers transient dockage, personal watercraft ports, trailer storage and dry storage. Slip amenities include water, shore power and Wi-Fi.

The marina’s full-service operations include a 55-ton travel lift, marine repairs and maintenance, hull work, winterization services, a parts department and a 24-hour fuel dock. Additional amenities include restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a ship store and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille.

Krystina SkiboAugust 15, 2026

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