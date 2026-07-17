Sailfish Boats Expands Dealership Network

Sailfish Boat recently added five new dealer partners, with an existing dealer expanding their reach to include a Naples, Florida location.

Below are the following dealers added to the family:

Irwin Marine Center – Red Bank & Island Heights, NJ

Millway Marina – Barnstable, MA

Palmetto Boat Sales – Charleston & Mt. Pleasant, SC

Simpson Motors LTD – Saint John, New Brunswick Canada

Marina Mike’s – Fort Myers, FL

Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales – Naples, FL

“We are very excited about the five new dealer partners and the expansion of JBYS with Sailfish, and the potential they bring to their individual respective markets,” stated Sailfish Boats President and CEO, Rob Parmentier, in a news release. “These dealers see the value, the quality and opportunity Sailfish affords them to offer a boat and brand in their market at a fair, affordable price point that they are proud to sell. These dealers represent the qualities we want from our dealer partners; aggressive, creative out of the box thinkers, customer service centric and focused with a Sailfish 1st mentality.”