Sailfish Boats Expands Dealership Network

Krystina SkiboJuly 17, 2026
Sailfish Boats logo
Sailfish Boats logo

Sailfish Boat recently added five new dealer partners, with an existing dealer expanding their reach to include a Naples, Florida location.

Below are the following dealers added to the family:

  • Irwin Marine Center – Red Bank & Island Heights, NJ
  • Millway Marina – Barnstable, MA
  • Palmetto Boat Sales – Charleston & Mt. Pleasant, SC
  • Simpson Motors LTD – Saint John, New Brunswick Canada
  • Marina Mike’s – Fort Myers, FL
  • Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales – Naples, FL

“We are very excited about the five new dealer partners and the expansion of JBYS with Sailfish, and the potential they bring to their individual respective markets,” stated Sailfish Boats President and CEO, Rob Parmentier, in a news release. “These dealers see the value, the quality and opportunity Sailfish affords them to offer a boat and brand in their market at a fair, affordable price point that they are proud to sell. These dealers represent the qualities we want from our dealer partners; aggressive, creative out of the box thinkers, customer service centric and focused with a Sailfish 1st mentality.”

Krystina SkiboJuly 17, 2026

Related Articles

chart plotting

New Video Explores Chart Plotting Apps for Safer Navigation

July 17, 2026
IBEX

IBEX Expands Educational Programming for 2026 Event

July 16, 2026
Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation

Evan Wahmhoff Receives Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Scholarship

July 16, 2026
waterways access initiative

NMMA Launches Waterways Access Initiative

July 15, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.