Suzuki Marine Promotes Brandon Cerka to Executive VP

Suzuki Marine USA recently promoted company veteran Brandon Cerka to the leadership role of Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Service. In this new role, Cerka will report directly to Suzuki Marine USA President Daiki Sugiura, and will be supported by George “Gus” Blakely, who will remain in an advisory role.

Although the title and the specific role may be new, Cerka will continue driving sales growth, expanding market share, strengthening dealer and boatbuilder partnerships nationwide, and enhancing the customer experience through improved service, according to the company.

Cerka has been with Suzuki Marine in many roles since 2012, including District Sales Manager, Sales Development and Marketing, Department Manager, General Manager, and most recently, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Before joining Suzuki, Cerka grew up around boating and worked in many roles at his father’s marine dealership, according to the company. These experiences helped Cerka develop both a life long passion for boating and broad-based understanding of the marine business.

Improving Suzuki Marine Operations

Cerka also expanded Suzuki Marine’s visibility through innovative partnerships such as the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the company, allowing Suzuki Marine to promote not only its brand to a new audience but also to serve as an ambassador for recreational boating. Suzuki Marine also recently partnered with Major League Fishing (MLF) and perennial angling all star Jacob Wheeler to strengthen Suzuki’s presence and market share in the lucrative bass market.

Cerka has also been a driving force behind Suzuki’s global CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT initiatives, according to the company, including Suzuki’s exclusive Micro Plastic Collecting Device on its outboard motors, beach clean up events across the country, the reduction of plastics in packaging and shipping products, and promoting new sustainable fuels to lawmakers, marinas, dealers, and boaters.

“Brandon’s leadership has helped our company maintain steady growth during tough times. Yet, he has also proven himself to be bold thinker not afraid of trying new ways to make our company even better,” said Suzuki Marine USA President Daiki Sugiura in a news release. “We have benefited greatly from his expertise and today, Suzuki Marine is well-positioned for continued growth. We have exciting new products on the horizon and big plans for the future of Suzuki Marine. Our entire organization is confident Brandon is the right leader to take us into that future.”

“Over several years now, I’ve watched Brandon follow his strong business instincts — and our company is better for it,” added George “Gus” Blakely. “Brandon took the helm and quickly proved to be a strong, effective, and confident leader. It’s been my honor to mentor Brandon and share in his growth. I know the future of Suzuki Marine is in excellent hands.”