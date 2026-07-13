PORT 32 Marinas and Acme Marinas Merge Marina Portfolios

PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32) and Acme Marinas, LLC (Acme) are set to combine their portfolios, bringing together Acme’s seven marinas and PORT 32’s ten properties to create a diversified platform of 17 waterfront locations with approximately 4,000 slips.

Together, the companies establish a broader presence in iconic coastal destinations, including the addition of Martha’s Vineyard, Sag Harbor, Cape Cod, Annapolis, and Sanibel Island. Importantly, each property will retain its unique character and local identity, according to a news release, while the combined team will continue serving customers across all locations without interruption.

“The combination with Acme Marinas accelerates our vision to build a leading coastal marina platform,” said Austin Schell, CEO of PORT 32, in the news release. “By bringing together complementary portfolios, additional talent, and a shared commitment to service excellence, we are creating a stronger organization that will deliver greater value to our members, shareholders, and employees.”

“What drew us to PORT 32 was the quality of its marinas, the strength and complementary nature of its team, and its high standards for customer service,” added Shelby Tucker and Stephen Shaw, Co-Presidents of Acme Marinas. “Their focus on infrastructure quality, operational excellence, and the boating experience made this the right combination for our portfolio and for the members who call our marinas home.”

PORT 32 CEO Austin Schell will continue to serve as CEO of the combined organization, according to the news release. The Acme team will also continue in key leadership roles for the combined platform, with Stephen Shaw serving as Chief Investment Officer and Shelby Tucker as Chief Financial and Chief Administrative Officer.

The announcement comes as PORT 32 has officially begun pre-leasing for PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens, according to the news release, a newly constructed marina. The ground-up redevelopment will debut in December 2026 with 450 total slips, including 430 enclosed CAT 5 hurricane-rated dry slips and 20 wet slips.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to PORT 32 Marinas, according to the news release. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Jones Day served as legal counsel to Acme Marinas.