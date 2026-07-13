Ultimate Marine Adds Wellcraft Boats to Florida Lineup

Florida boat dealership Ultimate Marine has recently been named an authorized dealer for Wellcraft Boats. The new partnership brings Wellcraft’s Explorer and Crossover Center Console models to Ultimate Marine’s Orlando, New Smyrna Beach and Tampa locations.

At launch, Ultimate Marine will carry five Wellcraft models across two categories:

Explorer

Wellcraft 28 Explorer

Wellcraft 38 Explorer

Wellcraft 44 Explorer

Crossover Center Console

Wellcraft 28 T-Top

Wellcraft 38 T-Top

The Wellcraft lineup will be stocked exclusively at Ultimate Marine’s Orlando, New Smyrna Beach and Tampa locations, according to the dealership. Each showroom will feature new Wellcraft boat sales backed by Ultimate Marine’s factory-trained technicians and full-service marine maintenance.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wellcraft into the Ultimate Marine family,” said Joe Labon, Managing Partner of Ultimate Marine, in a news release. “Wellcraft has a legacy of building boats that perform, and that fits exactly who we are and who we serve. Our customers expect a premium experience from the first conversation through years of ownership, and Wellcraft gives us another world-class brand to deliver that on. From our white-glove sales process to our delivery and service support, we’re proud to now offer Wellcraft across our Orlando, Tampa, and New Smyrna Beach stores.”

To celebrate the launch, Ultimate Marine will host a Wellcraft demo and preview event at the docks behind American Social, according to the dealership, open to boaters across all three markets. The event runs Friday, August 14th with a preview and cocktails from 4:00–8:00 PM, and continues Saturday, August 15th with on-water sea trials and previews from 10:00 AM–5:00 PM.

Additional details about the Wellcraft lineup, available inventory, and the launch event will be announced soon.