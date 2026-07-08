Boating Industry Announces New Digital Magazine Experience

EPG Brand Acceleration, publisher of Boating Industry, is taking digital content to new heights with expanded content, more podcasts and videos, and a new look for our digital magazines.

Your next issue of Boating Industry magazine will feature bigger text, pop-up images and charts, and better navigation options such as swiping to change articles and scrolling to read longer features. No more zooming in and out, which will vastly improve your reading experience.

Our digital magazines will continue to be free for all subscribers. Printed copies will be available through our new print-on-demand option. If you were featured in a story and want a commemorative copy, or if you just prefer reading pages in your hand, you can order a printed copy through our website.

But if you’re just reading the magazine, you’re missing out on a ton of other content. Be sure to subscribe to the Boating Industry Insider Podcast and e-newsletter, and follow our social media channels. Use the links at the bottom of this page to guarantee you won’t miss out.

Lastly, email providers are more stringent than ever in a world of AI and spam-bots. If you aren’t receiving our content in your inbox, check your spam or junk folder. You may need to designate “EPGAcceleration.com” as a safe-sender domain.

I hope you enjoy the new digital magazine format and additional content headed your way!