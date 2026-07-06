Boating Industry’s 2026 Women Making Waves Honorees

Now in its 11th year, Women Making Waves is Boating Industry’s effort to recognize the multitude of women in the industry who make incredibly valuable contributions to the marine sector, propelling its growth and leading their organizations and peers into the future.

As a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards, the program continues to be stronger than ever before. With countless well-qualified nominations, selecting this year’s Women Making Waves honorees was no simple task.

With a large and continuously growing number of women doing incredible work across the recreational boating industry, the women mentioned below have given everything they have and more to the marine industry and have accomplished so much, with a pledge to continue pushing the industry forward.

So, without further ado, here are the 2026 Women Making Waves as nominated by the industry and selected by Boating Industry.

GRETA ANDREWS

REGIONAL MARKETING MANAGER,

MARINEMAX

Nearly two decades into her career at MarineMax, Greta Andrews has become one of the most knowledgeable and effective regional marketing leaders in the company. As Regional Marketing Manager supporting more than 12 locations on the East Coast, she serves as the critical bridge between national marketing strategy and the day-to-day reality of individual dealerships — ensuring that company-wide campaigns don’t just get distributed, but actually land at the local level in ways that drive results.

Over the past 10 years, she has played an integral role in enhancing the customer experience across her stores, particularly through her leadership of the Getaways!® program — hosting first-class events from Boston to Maryland each year. Her negotiation skills have delivered real financial impact: through renegotiated vendor contracts and tightened event spending, she has reduced costs by over 20% without sacrificing quality or reach.

One of her most notable accomplishments has been her leadership of MarineMax’s annual Northeast Azimut Owners’ Yacht Rendezvous. Through her vision, meticulous attention to detail and commitment to delivering an exceptional experience, the event has grown into a highly anticipated, sold-out gathering year after year — held in some of the Northeast’s most desired boating destinations, including Newport, RI, Nantucket, MA, and Montauk, NY.

Greta’s philosophy is to market the boating experience, not just the product — and that distinction matters enormously for an industry that has historically struggled to attract new participants. By centering her marketing strategy around education, confidence-building, and community, she helps lower the barriers that keep people from ever making boating part of their lives.

Her forward-thinking approach extends to how MarineMax uses data. By pushing leadership to invest in analytics, enhanced online inventory, and more targeted marketing, she is helping modernize how a legacy industry connects with today’s buyers, a contribution that reaches well beyond her own region.

On top of this, Greta supports MarineMax’s philanthropic partnership with Habitat for Humanity, participating in build days and volunteer initiatives that reflect a belief that community investment extends well beyond the water.

Greta Andrews has given nearly two decades of her career to MarineMax and to the broader boating community, and the organization is measurably better for it. She has managed the marketing infrastructure of a Fortune 500 retail operation across a 12-location region, delivered cost savings through sharp negotiation, grown programs that bring new people into boating every year, and invested deeply in the professional development of every person who has worked alongside her.

VANESSA BENSON

GENERAL MANAGER,

BOATERS EXCHANGE – ROCKLEDGE AND NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Education: Master’s Degree

Years in the marine industry: 12 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Before entering the recreational marine industry, I served as a Combat Engineer in the United States Army, specializing in Assault Float Bridge operations as an On-the-Water Engineer and Officer in Charge. In that role, I led complex waterborne engineering missions and oversaw bridge and boat operations in high-pressure environments.

What first drew you to the marine industry? Honestly, it started long before the showroom floor. As a Combat Engineer, I became the first woman appointed by Congress to lead a company of engineers operating eight erection boats. Life on the water wasn’t recreational then — it was mission critical.

That experience created a deep respect for the marine environment and the people who operate in it. After 23 years of military service, the marine industry felt like a natural transition — still centered around leadership, operations, and performance, but now helping families create memories and enjoy life on the water.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the marine industry is that leadership matters just as much as the product. Boats are emotional purchases — families are investing in memories, freedom and time together on the water. Another lesson is that this industry rewards grit. Boat shows, storms, inventory challenges, long launch days, last-minute rigging issues — you learn quickly that success belongs to the teams willing to outwork problems and adapt fast. I’ve also learned boating brings people together in a way few industries can. Whether it’s a first-time buyer stepping onto their new boat or a lifelong customer upgrading into their dream Everglades or Cobia, you become part of their story. That’s something special.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? My most memorable achievement is tied between two milestones. The first was being appointed as the first female Combat Engineer to command an all-male bridge unit on the water, proving that leadership is earned through competence, character and commitment—not gender. The second has been transforming Boaters Exchange in the years following COVID as a female General Manager. Leading our team through significant change, modernizing the dealership, growing our community presence and building a culture focused on both customer experience and operational excellence has been incredibly rewarding.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Coming from the military, especially as a Combat Engineer leading soldiers and operating on the water, I learned early that respect is earned through performance. You show up prepared, you outwork problems and you take care of your team. The marine industry responded well to that mindset.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women in the marine industry by leading from the front and showing that there are no limits on what women can accomplish on the water, in leadership or in operations. My career has never been about proving women belong — it has been about proving that hard work, competence and passion speak louder than stereotypes. From becoming the first woman appointed by Congress to command an all-male bridge unit on the water in the United States Army to leading in the marine industry today, I’ve always believed in stepping into roles that were not traditionally expected for women.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? My advice to women starting their careers in the marine industry is simple: do not be afraid to learn the hard tasks. Step toward the challenges, not away from them. Learn how the boats work, understand the systems, ask questions, spend time in the service department, ride on the water and never let intimidation stop you from gaining knowledge. This industry respects people who are willing to work hard and keep learning. Confidence comes from competence. The more you learn — whether it is operations, rigging, engines, sales, logistics or leadership — the stronger you become.

What is your favorite place to go boating? My favorite place to go boating is Florida’s Space Coast, especially around Merritt Island, the Indian River Lagoon and Cape Canaveral. I especially enjoy bringing the boating community together through on-water events and customer experiences. Boaters Exchange has become well known throughout the community for its annual Star-Spangled 4th of July Raft Up at the sandbar, featuring a live band on a barge, hundreds of boaters, and a celebration of the boating lifestyle that brings families, customers and the local marine community together on the water.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, I enjoy an active lifestyle centered around fitness, running and staying challenged. I also have a passion for classic cars. I’m proud to be the second owner of a 1965 Corvette Stingray and a 1982 Ferrari 308 GT. Whether I’m on the water, on a run or behind the wheel of a classic car, I enjoy activities that combine performance and a sense of adventure.

SAVANNAH BIGGERT

BUSINESS OPERATIONS MANAGER – FLORIDA,

SUNTEX MARINAS

Education: Undergrad-University of Alabama -Psychology/business.

Years in the marine industry: 7 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: I began my career by working for a family-owned boat rental and wakesurfing company. A big part of my job there was just introducing people to boating and really helping people have nothing but a positive experience out on the water. From there I moved over to working for a marina management company (Suntex Marinas) and I’ve held various roles from Dockhand, marina administration, Dockmaster/Assistant General Manager, and now Business Operations Manager.

What first drew you to the marine industry? I grew up in a family of Navy sailors, so being comfortable on the water was just a way of life. Some of my best memories were spent offshore fishing with my dad and brothers, and I always knew that somehow, some way, my career would involve the water. Looking back, the signs were probably there early on. When your favorite childhood movies are Titanic and The Little Mermaid, it’s hard to argue that you didn’t love being around the water. While boating had always been a passion, COVID helped steer me toward marina operations specifically.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? I would say that the biggest lesson I have learned is that nothing in this industry is perfectly predicable, and the weather is usually at the top of that list. I have worked at marinas where we have been struck by back-to-back hurricanes and plans had been changed by the hour with hardly a moment to just catch your breath. I’ve also worked at properties where the culture needed to be address and rebuilt, which required a whole different kind of resilience and leadership to create a better experience for the team and the customers alike. I couldn’t be more grateful because those experiences taught me how important adaptability is in this industry.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One of my most memorable achievements was being given the opportunity to relocate from Texas to Florida to help expand a boat club operation and launch a new rental program in Destin. Up until that point, I had built much of my experience on a lake in Texas, and while I was proud of the work we were doing, there was something special about being asked to bring that experience to one of the most well-known boating destinations in the country.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Like any career, there will always be people who doubt you or question whether you’re ready for the next opportunity. But overall, I have been incredibly fortunate to have strong mentors, supportive leaders and teammates who have encouraged my growth throughout my career. I’ve found that if you remain genuine, work hard and stay true to your values, people recognize that.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing them there’s no one path to follow for success in this industry. Just like there’s different boat types there are different methods to working in this field. From operations, sales, service and marketing, the possibilities are as open as the water we work on. The same mindset I’ve had with new boaters I have about women joining the industry: don’t ever feel overwhelmed, nothing is out of your reach from achieving so long as you keep an open mind, and genuinely enjoy what you’re doing, you will naturally carve your own path.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Just be curious, ask the questions and don’t ever let doubt creep in. Learn from every part of the business that you can, build relationships and always look for opportunities to grow. The industry offers so many career paths for anyone who is willing to work hard and stay open to learning. Confidence comes when you add experiences to your tacklebox, so never wait until you feel completely ready before jumping into a new challenge.

What is your favorite place to go boating? My favorite place to go boating is Port O’Connor on the Texas Gulf Coast. It’s a small, quiet fishing town and one of the best-kept secrets on the coast. It’s where my love for boating began and where I grew up spending time on the water. It’s also where I spent a lot of time fishing with my family, and I was always considered the “lucky charm” on the boat when it came to catching fish.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, I’m really into health and wellness, especially sleep science and how it impacts overall performance and mindset. I like learning about simple ways to improve daily routines and feel better physically and mentally. I’m also a big fan of live music. I love going to concerts whenever I can and discovering new artists. Along with that, I enjoy spending time in record stores and building my vinyl collection. When I’m not on the water or at a show, I also love traveling and just spending quality time with family and friends.

CARIE BORES

BUSINESS UNIT DIRECTOR,

GREAT LAKES BOAT TOP & WESTLAND INDUSTRIES

Education: B.B.A., Marketing Emphasis, Minor in Management

Years in the marine industry: 27 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Started at Great Lakes Boat Top in Cost accounting then worked my way up through customer service to director of Sales, VP of Marketing and Sales and now the Business Unit Director

What first drew you to the marine industry? I’ve always had a passion for the outdoors, and the marine industry was a natural fit. What truly solidified my connection, though, were the relationships I built along the way. The friendships and sense of community within this industry have become incredibly meaningful to me and are a big part of why I continue to love what I do.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Honest communication is essential—your word only matters if you can consistently back it up. I’ve also learned to treat every customer with equal priority, because today’s small account can become tomorrow’s major partner.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Being promoted to Business Unit Director stands out, because it gave me the opportunity to empower others to grow. I’m passionate about listening to my team’s needs and driving improvements that enhance both processes and quality of work life.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? At times it was challenging, especially balancing family, school and travel. But having the opportunity to learn all aspects of the business helped me keep growing and continually move forward in my career.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing that growth is possible when you stay open to learning and lead with integrity. By supporting my team, listening to their needs and creating opportunities for others to succeed, I want to help build a path for more women to step into leadership roles.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Be open to learning every aspect of the business and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Build strong relationships, stay true to your word and work hard—those things will earn respect and create opportunities for growth.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Fort Loudon Lake in Tennessee- it has the perfect coves to tie up in and spend the day floating and relaxing with family and friends.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Camping with my family, hiking and working in the yard are some of my favorite hobbies.

LORI BOYER

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL SALES MANAGER,

KICKER PERFORMANCE AUDIO

Education: High School

Years in the marine industry: 20 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: All KICKER: Customer Service, Technical Support, Sales Manager

What first drew you to the marine industry? The company I work for has been in the marine industry for close to 20 years now and as that area has grown, I have had many opportunities to grow through the different jobs I have held.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Relationships are extremely important. It’s a small world and you never know who you might cross paths with again, or who might have an impact on your goals. Always deal with people honestly and exercise integrity … if you say you’re going to do something, do it. Follow through!

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? While not marine-specific, I had been with KICKER for about five years and had transferred into the Sales and Marketing Department as an assistant. Whenever consumers called in to ask product questions, we referred them back to a dealer in their area. I felt if a consumer called us with a product question, that we should be able to answer them, so I made an effort to learn everything about our products. I asked questions about applications and troubleshooting so I would be better equipped to help resolve some issues quickly. After about a year, I was handling so many calls that the company decided to create a new position of Consumer Phone Tech Support; I became the first phone tech. This area now has six full-time support personnel who handle consumer, dealer and OEM technical support for the company.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Navigating any career is difficult at times. It’s important to look at challenges with determination to learn what is needed so you can overcome obstacles or objections. I don’t think about being a woman in a male-dominated field; I focus on being the best at my job so I can be the best for my company, my accounts and the consumers we serve.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope that my story – along with the insights from other recipients – will inspire someone to take that chance that they have been thinking about … to make them open to seeing opportunities they perhaps wouldn’t have considered.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Start somewhere and learn as much as you can! Don’t be afraid to try something new or completely out of your comfort zone. Whatever your role, build relationships!

What is your favorite place to go boating? Fresh water lakes.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? I love golfing, gardening, fishing, reading and spending time with family and friends.

KIMBERLY CHAPMAN

SENIOR MANAGER, GLOBAL PR & COMMUNICATIONS

BRUNSWICK/NAVICO GROUP

Education: B.A., Florida Atlantic University

Years in the marine industry: 5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? Having grown up in South Florida, being on the water and around boats was a constant part of my life. That early connection stayed with me, so the opportunity to build a career in an industry I truly enjoyed felt like a natural fit.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the marine industry is the importance of adaptability. It’s a dynamic space shaped by evolving technology, shifting consumer expectations and broader external factors, so staying flexible is essential. I’ve also come to appreciate how relationship-driven the industry is. Building strong connections, listening closely and staying grounded in the experiences that draw people to the water are all key.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? A standout achievement has been helping expand our visibility through broader media engagement, both within the marine industry and across lifestyle and technology outlets, particularly through our presence at CES. It’s incredibly exciting to position our brand on such a global stage and showcase recreational boating and fishing alongside leading-edge technology. Being one of the few recreational marine companies represented at CES creates a unique opportunity to tell our story in a different way and reach entirely new audiences, which has been both rewarding and impactful from a PR perspective.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? I wouldn’t describe it as difficult, but it was initially a bit intimidating. At first glance, the industry can appear male-dominated, and stepping into that environment came with some uncertainty. However, that perception quickly shifted as I began meeting people, attending industry events and immersing myself in the space. I saw firsthand that there are not only many talented women in the industry, but also strong allies and supportive peers across the board. That sense of community made the transition not only seamless, but genuinely exciting.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing that there are many opportunities to build a rewarding career in this industry. By sharing my experiences and leading with confidence, I want to encourage others to believe in their abilities, embrace new challenges and find their own path within the marine space.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Put yourself out there and take advantage of every opportunity to connect. Attend boat shows, seek out networking events and don’t be afraid to ask questions. This industry is filled with people who genuinely love what they do, and that energy is contagious. The more you engage, the more you’ll learn and grow. It’s a fun, dynamic space to build a career, so dive in and make the most of it.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Living in Delray Beach, I’m fortunate to live just minutes from South Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway, so some of my favorite days are spent cruising or setting up at a sandbar and enjoying the water. That said, the Florida Keys will always hold a special place for me. It’s where I grew up boating and where so many of my favorite memories were made.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, I enjoy reading, traveling, staying active and spending time with my family. My husband and I recently welcomed our first child, so life has been busier than ever—but we’re soaking up every moment and enjoying this new chapter with him.

JAMIE EVANS

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER,

BRUNSWICK BOAT GROUP

Education:

Bowling Green State University | Visual Communications & Technology, Marketing

Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management | Executive Education, Chief Marketing Officer Program

Years in the marine industry: 4 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Mercury Marine, Vice President of Marketing (June 2022 – October 2025)

What first drew you to the marine industry? I’ve been fortunate to work across a range of complex global brands with exceptional products, which has allowed me to focus on shaping meaningful consumer experiences. At companies like Bang & Olufsen, Dyson, Kohler and Harley-Davidson, I’ve combined deep expertise in analytics and digital marketing with a creative approach to solving business challenges and planning for the future.

I’ve always been drawn to brands that create emotional connections, not just transactions. When I was introduced to the marine industry, what stood out immediately was how deeply personal boating is. It represents time with family, moments of escape and shared experiences that stay with people for a lifetime. That combination of product, lifestyle and emotion felt fundamentally different from anything I had worked on before, and made it an easy decision to lean in.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons is that the experience matters just as much as the product itself. In marine, the journey spans digital, dealer and on-water moments, and if any part breaks down, it impacts the whole experience. I’ve also learned how important partnerships are. Dealers, OEMs and internal teams all play a role in bringing the brand to life, and success depends on alignment more than any one function. And finally, simplicity wins. These are complex products, but the more clearly you can connect that complexity to a meaningful customer benefit, the stronger the result.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? If I had to highlight one achievement, it would be the launch of direct-to-consumer shopping for parts and accessories at Mercury Marine, as well as portable engines leveraging the dealer network. This step meaningfully improved the path to purchase, strengthened dealer engagement and created clearer, more effective ways to drive conversion. It represents a step change in how we support both customers and partners.

Equally important was the operational clarity we established across the organization. By aligning priorities, roles and decision-making, we reduced friction and improved cross-functional execution. This enabled stronger collaboration with Sales, Product, Retail and Digital, driving faster, more consistent delivery.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Every industry has its challenges, and marine is no different. It can be complex, highly matrixed and at times traditionally structured. But what I’ve found is that if you stay focused on delivering value, building relationships and bringing a clear point of view, there is a real opportunity to create impact. The passion people have for this industry also makes it a very energizing place to work.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? By demonstrating that leadership is about impact, not title, and that diverse perspectives strengthen both teams and outcomes. There isn’t one path to leadership here, and you don’t have to fit into a mold. Diverse perspectives make teams stronger, and bringing your own experiences and points of view is an advantage. If I can help create more space for that and support other women as they grow in their careers, that’s something I’m proud of.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Be confident in what you bring to the table, even if you are still learning the industry. Stay curious and take the time to understand the full ecosystem, not just your role. And don’t wait to contribute. The sooner you demonstrate impact; the more opportunities will follow. Also, build relationships early. This is an industry where collaboration really matters.

What is your favorite place to go boating? I grew up on a manmade lake in Ohio, where some of my favorite memories started before sunrise, waking up at 5 a.m. with my uncles to barefoot and slalom ski. Being on the water was always a part of life for me. When I met my husband, I realized the same connection to the water was something we shared. He also came from a maritime family, and together we spent time sailing in Green Bay and boating in Sister Bay in Door County, as well as Stormy Lake in Eagle River. Today, Sister Bay remains our favorite place.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of work, my husband and I enjoy spending time with our family. Our three kids, ages 16, 14 and 12, are very active and play competitive soccer, along with several other sports, so much of our time is spent on fields, traveling and cheering them on.

When we do get the opportunity to step away, we head up to Door County, which has become a favorite place for us to relax, reconnect and enjoy time on the water together.

CAMILA FABRE

GLOBAL SALES MANAGER – QUICK GYRO DIVISION & LATAM SALES MANAGER,

QUICK GROUP

Education: Architect, MBA with specialization in International Business and Sales Management.

Years in the marine industry: 9 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies:

Benetti Yachts (ITA)– Warranty Manager

OKEAN – Ferretti Yachts (BRA) – Warranty, Refit & Service Manager

Azimut Yachts (BRA) – Warranty and After Sales Specialist

What first drew you to the marine industry? My story with the marine industry actually started by accident. After having my second child, we decided to move to the coast in the South of Brazil looking for a better lifestyle for me and my family. At that moment, I knew absolutely nothing about the nautical industry.

While looking for a job, I had an interview at Azimut Yachts and started working in the warranty back-office department. Honestly, it was one of the best things that could have happened to me. The learning curve was intense and very fast, and every day brought a new challenge to solve. What really made me fall in love with the industry was the people. Building relationships with captains, customers, dealers and understanding how passionate they are about boating made me realize I was on the right path.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I have learned is that credibility is built through consistency and technical knowledge. The marine industry is highly relationship-driven (not to mention a “small world”), and people value professionals who truly understand both the commercial and technical sides of the business. I have also learned the importance of adaptability. Every market is different, especially when working internationally across Latin America, Europe and the United States. Understanding cultural differences, listening carefully and building long-term partnerships are essential for success.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? If I had to pick one moment that felt especially meaningful for me personally and professionally, it would be being invited to write an article for BARCHE Magazine about the Latin American market and the growth we achieved at Quick Group. That moment had many layers of pride for me. First, because BARCHE is one of the most respected nautical magazines in the world. Second, because I had the opportunity to write about my home country and the incredible potential of the Latin American market — something I’ve always believed in deeply.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Like many women in technical and marine industries, I often found myself being the only woman in meetings, technical discussions or leadership environments. Early in my career, I felt like I constantly had to prove my technical knowledge and capabilities more than others. Many times, I had to work twice as hard to make a point simply because I was a woman. At the same time, those experiences helped shape me professionally. They pushed me to become more confident in my expertise, adapt quickly and learn how to navigate different environments and personalities. Over time, I learned that preparation, consistency and results speak very loudly.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing that there is space for us not only in support roles, but also in leadership, technical sales, strategy and decision-making positions within the marine industry. A lot of times in my career, I was completely outside of my comfort zone. But along the way, I realized that simply showing up, pushing myself and continuing despite the challenges also inspires the women around me. And that became a motivation for me too — understanding that when one woman grows, she often encourages others to believe they can do it as well.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? First and most importantly: build relationships. Talk to everybody, stay connected and keep those relationships alive throughout your career. The marine industry is very connected, and it’s amazing how often you meet the same people again in different moments and different parts of the world. The relationships you build early on can stay with you for many years.

What is your favorite place to go boating? I would have to say Brazil, obviously! Brazil has some incredible destinations, but one of my favorite experiences is along the coastlines of Angra dos Reis and Paraty. The combination of nature, islands and calm waters is truly unique.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Cooking definitely has my heart. I love trying new recipes, different cuisines and honestly, any excuse to gather people around a table. It doesn’t really matter where or when — if there’s food involved and I’m cooking, I’m happy. I also love running, which works perfectly with my travel routine. One of my favorite things is being able to explore new places while exercising. Every city feels different when you see it on a morning run. And above all, I love spending time with my family. Whether it’s going to the beach, parks, traveling or simply being together, that’s what matters most to me.

PAOLA FECTEAU

MARKETING & MEMBERSHIP MANAGER,

MARINE INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION OF PALM BEACH COUNTY (MIAPBC)

Education: A.A., Palm Beach State College

Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I have always loved boating around our beautiful waterways and volunteering for the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade, but it wasn’t until our Executive Director, Alyssa Freeman recruited me, that I truly discovered all about the marine industry. I was amazed by its impact on our local economy, the opportunities it creates for businesses and families, and the way it gives back to the community.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that relationships are everything. The marine industry is built on trust, collaboration and a genuine willingness to support one another. I’ve also learned how important it is to stay adaptable and continue learning. There is always something new to discover, whether it’s emerging technologies, advocacy efforts, workforce development initiatives or industry trends.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One of the most rewarding achievements has been contributing to initiatives that strengthen our community and invest in the future of the marine industry. Through career fairs, educational outreach programs, community events, membership growth efforts and the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back Grant Program, I’ve had the opportunity to help connect people with valuable resources and opportunities. Since 2023, the grant program has awarded $1.5 million to local nonprofits and knowing that I play a small role in supporting those efforts is something I am incredibly proud of.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Like any new industry, there was definitely a learning curve. When I first started, I had a lot to learn about the marine sector, its businesses and the people who make it thrive. However, what made the transition easier was the welcoming and supportive nature of the marine community. The industry is vast and diverse, yet it feels very close-knit. Every challenge became an opportunity to learn, grow and build meaningful relationships, which has made the journey incredibly rewarding.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire women to be open to opportunities, even if they don’t seem like the path they originally envisioned. My own journey into the marine industry happened unexpectedly, and it has introduced me to incredible people, meaningful work and experiences I never would have imagined. Whether in the marine industry or any profession, I believe that putting God first, staying true to your values and being willing to learn can open doors in ways you don’t always anticipate.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Get involved as much as possible. Attend industry events, volunteer, ask questions and build relationships with people across all sectors of the industry. Seek out mentors, stay curious and take advantage of opportunities to learn from those around you. Joining your local marine association is a great way to connect with industry leaders, expand your knowledge and become part of a network that is invested in the industry’s future.

What is your favorite place to go boating? The Exumas in The Bahamas will always be at the top of my list. The crystal-clear water, incredible marine life and breathtaking scenery make it unforgettable. Closer to home, I love spending time by Peanut Island. It’s one of Palm Beach County’s hidden gems and a perfect reminder of why protecting and enjoying our waterways is so important.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, my favorite thing is spending quality time with my husband, family and friends. My husband and I are big foodies, so we love exploring new coffee shops and hidden gem restaurants wherever we go. I also enjoy reading, Pilates, surfing, home projects, thrifting and recently started learning needlepoint as a creative outlet.

LAURA FLEISCHMAN

DIRECTOR, DEALER SALES,

MERCURY MARINE

Education: B.B.A., Business Administration and Management, Ottawa University

Years in the marine industry: 25 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? Growing up in Wisconsin, being around the water was simply part of life. When I graduated from college and had the opportunity to join Mercury Marine, it felt like the perfect combination of my passion for the outdoors, my roots in Wisconsin and the chance to build a meaningful career. What has kept me here is the people and the purpose. The marine industry is unique in that the products we build create memories that last a lifetime. Whether it’s fishing with family, teaching a child to waterski or enjoying a sunset cruise, we play a small role in experiences that people never forget.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that passion truly drives this industry. What continually inspires me is how that passion extends far beyond recreation. Every day, I see our products supporting family adventures, commercial fishing operations, marine businesses, first responders, conservation efforts and government agencies tasked with keeping waterways safe. While the applications may differ, the mission is the same: delivering reliable solutions that people depend on. That shared purpose creates an unstoppable culture of innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One of the most memorable achievements during my career has been the introduction of Mercury’s V6 and V8 outboard platforms. What stands out most to me wasn’t just the technology itself—it was watching an incredibly talented organization come together to bring a bold vision to life. Teams across engineering, manufacturing, operations, marketing and sales all played critical roles in setting a new standard for the industry. It was a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when innovation, collaboration and customer focus come together.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? There have certainly been challenges along the way, but I wouldn’t describe them as obstacles as much as opportunities to learn and grow. One of the things I appreciate most about this industry is that there is always something new to learn. Whether it’s emerging technologies, changing customer expectations or new opportunities in the marketplace, growth comes from staying curious and remaining open to different perspectives. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside talented people across Mercury, Brunswick and our dealer network who continuously challenge me to think differently and improve. That commitment to learning, collaboration and continuous growth has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career journey.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire others by demonstrating that there is no single path to success. Careers are rarely linear, and some of the most valuable experiences in my journey came from stepping outside my comfort zone, taking on new challenges and remaining open to opportunities that expanded my perspective. I also hope to encourage women to stay connected to their purpose, especially during challenging times. Every industry faces obstacles and changing market conditions, but those moments are often when we grow the most. When things get tough, reconnecting with your “why” can provide the motivation to keep moving forward.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Listen first. Early in my career, I learned that some of the most important growth happens when you’re willing to listen and learn from those around you. The marine industry is filled with people who bring decades of experience, unique perspectives and deep expertise.

While it’s important to contribute your ideas and have confidence in your abilities, active listening creates opportunities to learn faster, build stronger relationships and become a more effective leader. The more curious you are, the more you’ll grow.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Northern Wisconsin will always be my favorite place to be on the water. It’s where my passion for boating began and where many of my best memories were made. Whether it’s fishing at sunrise, enjoying watersports with family or simply taking in a sunset cruise, there’s something special about the lakes and waterways of Wisconsin. No matter where my career takes me, those waters will always feel like home.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? I enjoy spending time outdoors, especially when it supports a meaningful cause. Whether it’s participating in a charity golf outing, joining a snowshoe hike or walking in a community 5K, I love activities that bring people together while supporting organizations that make a difference. Many of the causes I support range from medical research and community initiatives to local fire and rescue organizations. For me, the greatest reward is being able to spend time with family and friends while contributing to something larger than myself.

KIM GREENE

EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT,

MERCURY MARINE

Education: Hands-on, career-based experience in the travel and marine industries.

Years in the marine industry: 21 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I entered the marine industry during a career transition after the company I worked for closed. Living in the Fond du Lac area, Mercury Marine had always stood out for its strong community presence and reputation. What started as curiosity turned into a rewarding, long-term career.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of strong collaboration across a wide range of teams—from engineering and manufacturing to sales, leadership and customer experience. In my role as an Executive Administrative Assistant, I see firsthand how much coordination is required to keep everything aligned. I’ve also seen how critical adaptability is. Priorities can shift quickly, especially when supporting executive leaders, large-scale events or cross-functional initiatives. Staying organized, thinking ahead and adjusting plans when needed are essential to keeping things running smoothly.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One of my most memorable achievements has been the opportunity to support four different Mercury Marine presidents throughout my career. Each leader brought a unique vision, leadership style and set of priorities, and adapting to those changes while maintaining continuity and strong support has been incredibly rewarding. In this role, I’ve had the privilege of contributing behind the scenes to high-level initiatives, executive communications and key events that help move the company forward. Successfully navigating those transitions—while ensuring leaders are prepared, aligned, and able to focus on what matters most—has been something I take great pride in. It has strengthened my ability to anticipate needs, stay flexible, and build trusted relationships, all of which are critical in an executive assistant role.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? There were challenges early on as I learned about the business, but those experiences helped me grow. Success in this industry comes from adaptability, strong relationships and a commitment to continuous learning—qualities that have supported my long-term career at Mercury Marine.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? There is no one “right” path into the marine industry, and meaningful, impactful careers exist in every corner of the organization. Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to grow, adapt and support multiple leaders at the highest level, which has shown me that strong relationships, professionalism and confidence in your abilities can open many doors. You also don’t have to be in a traditional or technical role to make a significant impact. Behind every successful leader or initiative is a strong support system, and I take pride in being a trusted partner who helps drive success from behind the scenes.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Stay curious, be confident in your abilities and take the time to learn as much as you can about the business. The marine industry has many different facets and understanding how they connect can open more opportunities than you might expect.

What is your favorite place to go boating? North and South Twin Lake in northern Wisconsin.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, I enjoy spending time outdoors, especially snowmobiling in the winter and golfing during the warmer months.

RACHAEL GREEN

GENERAL MANAGER,

MALIBU BOATS

Education: B.S. Electrical Engineering, University of Alabama; MBA, University of Tennessee

Years in the marine industry: 14 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I was drawn to Malibu by the opportunity to work close to both the product and the people building it. What started as an engineering role quickly became personal. My family has owned three Malibu boats, our dog is named Malibu and some of our best memories have been made on the water.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Relationships and trust matter. This is a small industry, and credibility is built by doing what you say you will do. I have also learned that every decision should stay connected to the customer experience. At the end of the day, we are helping families protect precious time on the water.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Growing from an electrical engineer into the role of leading the Malibu brand is my most meaningful achievement. I am proud of the title, but even more proud of what it represents: years of learning the business, working across teams and being trusted with greater responsibility. I am especially grateful to Steve Menneto for his confidence, mentorship and willingness to challenge me while giving me meaningful opportunities to grow. I also feel fortunate to lead an incredibly talented Malibu team that cares deeply about our customers, our dealers and the boats we build.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? There have been challenges, especially coming up through engineering and manufacturing, which have traditionally been male-dominated areas. I have been fortunate to have leaders and teammates who challenged me, supported me and created opportunities along the way. My approach has been to stay curious, prepare well and let the work build credibility.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope women see that there is no single path to leadership. You can start in engineering, manufacturing, sales, marketing, finance or another part of the business and still have meaningful influence. I also hope to show that you can lead with both strength and warmth.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Learn the business beyond your job description. Spend time with the people who build, sell, service and use the product. Speak up before you feel completely ready, take on hard assignments and seek out people who will give you honest feedback.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Norris Lake in East Tennessee. It is beautiful, but more importantly, it is where my family gets to slow down and spend time together on the water.

CRYSTAL HOLLENBAUGH

OWNER/OPERATOR & INTEGRATOR,

FREEDOM BOAT CLUB OF WILMINGTON

Education: Doctor of Educational Leadership (Ed.D.) from University of North Carolina Wilmington, master’s in business administration (M.B.A.) from Mount St. Mary’s University, B.A. Mount St. Mary’s University

Years in the marine industry: 7 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: United States Marine Corps, Prevention Capability Analyst.

What first drew you to the marine industry? My first saltwater experience was on a boat named Baby Huey out of Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor in St. Augustine, FL. Mostly, I remember feeling anxious and afraid. I had little kids, aged 5 and 3 with all their stuff. My cousin, William and his wife were Freedom Boat Club members! When their dock staff came up to the Jeep and unloaded all “the stuff,” I was instantly able to just be in the moment, watch their little fingers point at pelicans and their delighted cries when the outboard started up. When all those initial feelings of fear were stripped away, I remember an unbridled feeling of adventure. I was imagining all the places we could discover by boat and how special that was.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Launching a new franchise boat club right before the COVID-19 pandemic was trial by fire, and for a while, I was burning out trying to fit myself into a mold that wasn’t built for the moment we were actually in. The biggest lesson I had to unlearn was thinking that being the least experienced person in the room meant I had nothing of value to contribute. I was sitting with shot callers who had been in this industry for 20 years, and I kept deferring to that. What I eventually understood was that my outside perspective was an asset. In a male-dominated industry, pushing hard against tradition rarely moves people. Instead, championing best practices and shifting us toward data-driven decision-making presented a transparent, stable foundation with room for everyone to stand on.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Today, we have 50 employees. Fifteen are full-time, and the rest of our team are year-round and seasonal part-timers. Since 2019, we have employed 212 people. Wow! I am blown away by that number. I am incredibly proud that we create jobs. Not every employment experience is great, and not every employee departure is difficult. It is a privilege to be part of someone’s work experience journey. The director of sales and marketing for our entire company started as a college intern a month after we opened. Today, she’s one of the best in the network.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? All of this is possible because my partner Zach dreamed big for our family. That big dream of a little local boat club was surpassed in the very first year, and we needed help, and fast. One day, I was working in my dream job as a civilian data nerd for the Marine Corps and the next day I was scrubbing down decks. What made navigating a career in the marine industry difficult was simply the nature of the work – it’s hard. It is hot, it’s buggy and I had to protect myself from everything nature would throw at us. Alligators were something I definitely didn’t anticipate, but the silver lining: they keep birds away from boats. What made it worth it? Other than being able to pay our bills? The people. I would do it all over again the same exact way because of the amazing people I get to do this with and for.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I want other women to see that inspiration is only half the equation. My job is to back it up, to actively recruit women into this industry, advocate for their promotions and make sure their contributions are rewarded. That’s where real change lives.

What is your favorite place to go boating? I love cruising the Intercostal Waterway on a Cobia 21 Bay. It’s the boat I learned on. Wide open throttle from Topsail Island to Carolina Beach (taking appropriate breaks). That is what feeling free at work feels like! My favorite place? I loved boating in the San Juan Islands. I’m tearing up thinking about it. I was with my favorite people in the world, half a world away from home, fishing for salmon. That place is really special.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of work, I am a reader. Fiction, non-fiction, thrillers, mysteries. I don’t discriminate. Books are how I decompress. I also have a legitimate board game problem. Right now, my family is deep into a Betrayal Legacy campaign, and the strategy and storytelling involved scratches a completely different part of my brain! The thing that probably matters most to me outside of work, though, is volunteering with Paws4People in Wilmington. It’s an organization that trains assistance dogs for veterans and children with disabilities, and giving our time to that mission, both personally and as a family, keeps everything else in perspective.

TONYA JARED

MANAGER – DISTRIBUTION CENTER SALES AND OPERATIONS,

HYDROHOIST/WATERFRONT BRANDS

Education: B.S. Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Accounting and Leadership Communication) from Tennessee Tech University

Years in the marine industry: 21 years in August of 2026

What first drew you to the marine industry? It was completely accidental. At 22, I was hired as a temp who was only supposed to be there for two weeks, and they just never let me leave!

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Simply doing what you say you will do, when you say you will do it, will make you stand out from the vast majority of the competition. Then, when you simply can’t, be honest and communicate early and often.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? For me, my most memorable achievements are the small moments that happen all the time. The best part of my job is inspiring my team to be the best at what they do by giving them the tools and, most importantly, the confidence in their abilities and seeing them have their own “ah ha” moments and wins.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Resoundingly yes! The marine industry is one where, as soon as you get your footing, everything changes, and you have to re-learn what you already thought you knew. Economic changes, new regulations, weather conditions, new technology and trends in the boat market can make the target seem like it is always moving. You have to learn the ability to pivot quickly.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? For me, leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room; it’s about being the most reliable resource for your team and your dealers. I hope to inspire other women to trust their unique leadership styles. You can build incredible authority through clear communication, collaboration and a relentless focus on solving complex issues. When you deliver consistent results, you pave a smoother path for the next woman to step into a leadership role.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? The female perspective is important; lean into that. In a field where, for decades, the male voice and perspective were dominant, there are segments and ideas that have been dismissed or overlooked entirely. As women in this field, we can bring a unique perspective, and we shouldn’t shy away from it simply because it is sometimes different.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Being born and raised in Middle Tennessee, we have so many beautiful lakes! However, my heart will always belong to Dale Hollow. I grew up going boating and camping there and have the best memories of my mom picking up my sister and me after school and taking us to the Obey River recreation area to swim until it got too dark to see. It’s always special to be at the lake, but an impromptu trip on a random Tuesday just hit different. That ham and cheese sandwich, as you sat there exhausted, slightly pink from the sun, is to this day the best meal I have ever had.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? My husband Terry and I have a seventeen-year-old daughter, LillyAnne, who is super involved in dance, so the majority of my free time is spent watching her do what she loves. At night and on the weekends, you will find us cheering her on during halftime at football games, dance competitions and ballet recitals. Otherwise, I am reading anything that I can get my hands on!

HARLAN KEMPSON

VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCTION

SEA FOX BOAT COMPANY

Education: College of Charleston ’14

Years in the marine industry: 6 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I honestly never thought I would end up working in the marine industry or in the family business itself. My heart is in education. I loved working in the school system in Charleston and building relationships with students and families. When the pandemic hit, I knew I needed to make a change. I went to my dad’s office for lunch and mustered up the courage to ask him if he needed any help with Sea Fox. That day I started in the sales department- as the Sales Coordinator and a 4th generation Sea Fox boat builder. It came so naturally and I immediately fell in love with the work and the people- six months later I had moved into a role at the manufacturing plant and never looked back.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? First, listen- genuinely and consistently. Whether the feedback comes from employees on the production floor, customers at a boat show or followers on social media, giving people a voice and acting on what they say demonstrates respect and builds trust in your leadership. Second, embrace the risk of making mistakes. Progress beats paralysis. At Sea Fox we avoid “analysis paralysis” — overanalyzing to the point that no decision is made. I encourage my team to test their ideas, learn from the results, and pivot when necessary.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One standout achievement was working alongside my dad, Freddy Renken, through the pandemic. We were able to reach company milestones that the previous generation hadn’t achieved. Months of late nights in the office colored with creative discussion, some tears of overwhelm and screams of joy, early mornings entering sales orders before tackling the daily production, and the emotional strain pushing to keep Sea Fox moving forward were transformative.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Heck, yes- It was difficult! Early on, I made plenty of errors as I learned the industry- mistakes are part of the journey, but applying those lessons every day helped me grow into new roles and gain a deeper understanding of Sea Fox. In 2024 I also became a mom to my greatest gift, Renny, which meant relearning how to show up both at work and at home. That brought fresh challenges — and with them, new opportunities for growth both personally and professionally.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I strive to inspire other women in the industry through positivity, high energy and communication— bringing enthusiasm to every challenge and encouraging others to do the same. By showing up with an optimistic attitude and solution-based problem-solving skills, I aim to create an environment where women feel empowered to take risks, speak up and pursue leadership. Energy is contagious. When one person leads with confidence and joy, it helps to lift the whole team and opens the door for everyone including women to have not only a seat but a voice at the table.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Be confident. Don’t be afraid to ask the questions. Learn as much as you can. Power is in the understanding. Explain the why. Your voice matters and deserves to be heard. Own your mistakes. Ask for help. The list goes on. Simply be yourself and don’t back down! The industry needs more powerhouse women.

What is your favorite place to go boating? We do most of our boating locally in Charleston- I love a day cruising the intracoastal water way, stopping for lunch at a local restaurant or picking up boiled peanuts and a slushie at a fuel dock, and hitting the sand bars with lots of country music. A day on the water sun-up to sun-down is perfect really anywhere!

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of spending time with my husband James and our daughter Renny, I prioritize health and fitness whether at the gym, training for a distance run or tracking my nutrition. Maintaining physical wellness is essential to who I am at my core- not only for long-term health but also for mental clarity and grounding.

MARIE-FRANCE MACKINNON

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION (NMMA) CANADA

Education: University of Ottawa, Communications

Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? Honestly, it was the opportunity to lead federal government relations and advocacy for an industry that genuinely matters to Canadians — economically, culturally and personally. The GR work was the draw, but the fit felt natural from the start. Boating is woven into my family history going back generations on Kipawa Lake in Quebec, where summers meant a cottage packed with family and endless time on the water. When you grow up like that, you already understand what this industry means to people. That made it easy to show up for it.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Relationships are everything. Whether you’re building a coalition, navigating a regulatory challenge or making the case to government, trust built over time is your most valuable asset. I’ve also learned that sustained, evidence-based advocacy wins — the industries that show up consistently with data, and a united voice, are the ones that get results. What has also struck me is how far this industry reaches — manufacturing, tourism, retail, environmental stewardship and infrastructure across every region of the country — and how deeply passionate the people in it are.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? The repeal of the federal luxury tax on boats in Budget 2025. The tax had caused a nearly 70% drop in sales of boats over $250,000 and was doing real damage to businesses and jobs across the industry. What made the win possible was uniting and working with the

industry on a common cause and making a case that was impossible to ignore. Getting this one reversed is genuinely rare, and anyone who works in this field knows exactly what that means. That moment validated everything — the relationships, the persistence, the coalition-building — and it’s a win I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? The marine industry has a strong culture, which is a strength, but it also means you have to earn your credibility. Coming in as a government relations professional rather than someone who grew up in the industry, I had to demonstrate expertise and deliver results before I had a real seat at the table. In Canada, being bilingual in a federally focused role has been an advantage I don’t take for granted.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? Women belong in every room where decisions are being made. Full stop. I hope that by showing up, leading with confidence and delivering results, I make that easier for the women who come after me.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Find the place where your skills create real value and go deep. Build genuine relationships, not just a network. And don’t wait to be invited to the conversation. Bring your expertise, do the work and credibility will follow.

What is your favorite place to go boating? The Ottawa River. It may not be the most glamorous water or the most scenic destination, but it’s where my earliest memories of being on the water were made. No matter where my role may take me, there’s something about being on that river that always feels like home.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? I play hockey with a team called the Bambis — which should tell you everything you need to know about how seriously we take ourselves. During COVID, I rounded up a group of fellow hockey moms who had never played the game and suggested we give it a shot. Nobody said no, which was either brave or foolish — probably both. That one scrappy team has since grown into a community of 14 teams, all women in their 40s and 50s picking up skates for the first time. At its core, it’s just women showing up for each other — and there’s nothing I love more than that.

KRISTY MADRACKI

MANAGER OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS,

C-TOW MARINE ASSISTANCE

Years in the marine industry: 5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? What first drew me to the marine industry was my love for the water and boating from a young age. I grew up on Tea Lake, and some of my best memories are from being on the water with family and friends — it’s always felt like home to me. As I got older, I also came to understand how quickly a fun day on the water can turn stressful when something goes wrong. That’s why I’m so passionate about what I do with C-Tow. I get to be part of keeping boaters safe and helping people when they need it most — and that purpose, combined with the boating community, is what made this industry the right fit for me.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons is that reputation is everything — people remember how you show up when they need you most. I’ve also learned the value of calm leadership under pressure, because on the water, conditions change quickly and you have to make good decisions fast. Finally, I’ve learned that growth comes from listening: to customers, to captains, to dealers and partners — the best improvements usually come straight from the people living it every day.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Helping grow and modernize a legacy marine assistance business while protecting what made it trusted in the first place. Being part of expanding our reach, strengthening partnerships and improving how we support boaters — while staying grounded in service and safety — has been incredibly meaningful. It’s memorable because it’s not just “a project,” it impacts real families on the water.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? At times, yes — it’s still a male-dominated industry, and you sometimes have to work a little harder to be heard before you’re taken seriously. But I’ve also found the marine community can be incredibly supportive when you show up consistently, know your stuff and lead with integrity. The challenges pushed me to become more confident, more direct and more focused on results.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing that you don’t have to fit a certain mold to succeed here. You can lead with professionalism, empathy and strength all at once. I also want to be someone who opens doors — by sharing what I’ve learned, recommending women for opportunities and helping create a culture where women feel welcome, respected and supported to grow in industries such as this.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Be bold and say yes to learning opportunities early, even if you don’t feel 100% ready — confidence comes from experience. Ask questions, find mentors and don’t be afraid to take up space in the room. Build relationships, follow through on what you promise and remember that your perspective is valuable — the industry needs more voices, not fewer.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Lake Simcoe — it’s my backyard and where I grew up. You can usually find me in Chickens Bay hanging out with my family when I’m not traveling around Ontario for boating events. It’s one of those places that always feels like home the second you hit the water.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Camping and four wheeling are big ones for me — anything outdoors that feels like an adventure. And I also love spending my free time finding new and exciting ways to raise money for the Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Foundation, which is very dear to my heart.

CAROLINA MANZANERA

MARKETING MANAGER,

GROUPE BENETEAU – JEANNEAU POWERBOATS (NORTH AMERICA)

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and International Business. Master of Science in Marketing (in progress)

Years in the marine industry: 9+ years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Mercury Marine – Latin America & Caribbean (8 years), Marketing roles supporting regional growth, dealer engagement, and brand strategy across diverse markets

Groupe Beneteau – Marketing Manager, responsible for Jeanneau Powerboats (North America), with extended brand support experience across Four Winns, contributing to integrated marketing initiatives and brand development efforts.

What first drew you to the marine industry? Interestingly, the marine industry found me rather than the other way around. What started as an opportunity quickly became a passion once I experienced how unique this industry truly is. Boating goes far beyond a product—it represents freedom, connection and unforgettable moments on the water. Being able to market something that creates those kinds of experiences is what made me stay and grow within this space.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is how important it is to adapt across markets and perspectives. My experience in Latin America and the Caribbean showed me how cultural nuances and local dynamics can completely shape how brands connect with customers.

I’ve also learned that success in this industry is deeply relationship driven. Strong collaboration with dealers, partners and global teams is essential—and aligning strategy with execution is where real impact happens.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? A defining part of my career has been contributing to brand growth across international markets, especially during my time at Mercury Marine supporting Latin America and the Caribbean. More recently, transitioning into a Marketing Manager role at Groupe Beneteau has allowed me to bring that international perspective into the North American market. Being able to connect global strategy with local execution—and actually see the impact reflected in brand presence and dealer engagement—has been incredibly rewarding.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Like many industries, it comes with challenges, especially in a traditionally male-dominated environment. However, those challenges pushed me to grow stronger, more confident and more results-driven. By focusing on performance, continuously learning and building genuine professional relationships, I’ve been able to create opportunities and progress in a meaningful way.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing that there is real space to grow, contribute and lead within this industry. You don’t have to fit a mold to succeed here. By building a strong voice, delivering results and supporting others along the way, we can gradually create a more inclusive and dynamic industry for future generations.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Stay curious and don’t be afraid to take on new challenges—even if they feel outside your comfort zone. Some of the best opportunities come from saying yes before you feel fully ready. This is a relationship-driven industry, so invest in building connections and learning from others. Most importantly, focus on long-term growth and trust that your experience will compound over time.

What is your favorite place to go boating? South Florida is one of my favorite places to go boating. There’s something special about the energy of the water here—the mix of beautiful scenery, vibrant boating culture and year-round access makes every outing feel like an experience.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, I love traveling and discovering new places and cultures—it inspires both my personal life and my work. I also enjoy trying new restaurants, spending time with friends and family, and finding small moments to disconnect and recharge. I’m also passionate about personal and professional growth, whether that’s through continuing my education or constantly looking for new ways to evolve and challenge myself.

SHIRLEY MAO

CO-FOUNDER,

MARINESOURCE.COM

Education: MIT, Bachelor’s of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? It was the gap our team saw. I’ve spent my career building technology and AI products, mostly in healthcare, helping companies turn complex data or algorithms into something people could actually use. When my co-founders and I looked at the marine industry, we saw an enormous, passionate market that hadn’t yet been touched by the tools transforming everything else. Buying a boat is one of the most exciting purchases a person can make, but the path from “what’s that?” to “I bought that!” was full of friction. That combination of a huge opportunity and an industry ready for something better is what pulled us in.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? The biggest one is that this industry runs on trust and relationships in a way that’s becoming rare, and good technology should amplify those relationships, not replace them. The second lesson is how much further you go with the right people around you. MarineSource.com brought together product and engineering talent from companies like Amazon alongside advisors who’ve spent their entire lives in boating, some from fourth-generation marine families. I came in with a technology background and pairing that with deep industry expertise is what made the whole thing work. None of this happens solo. The third lesson is humility; even three years in, I learn something every time I talk to a dealer, a broker or a lifelong boater.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Building MarineSource.com with my co-founders and watching the industry embrace it. We set out to create an AI-native boating marketplace at a moment when consumers are fundamentally changing how they shop, and the response has been remarkable. Seeing an industry that’s known for being slow to change actually rally around a new alternative is what makes it meaningful. It tells me we built something people genuinely needed, and we built it together. It was also great to keynote at WSIA’s Summit earlier this year.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? There was a real learning curve. I came in from the technology world rather than up through the marine industry, so I had to earn credibility by listening and learning rather than assuming I already understood the business. But I’ve found the industry to be remarkably welcoming to people who show genuine curiosity and respect for how things work. Having co-founders and advisors with decades of marine experience made an enormous difference; they helped translate between the two worlds.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I want other women, especially those from technical or non-traditional backgrounds, to see that this industry has room for them and needs what they bring. The future of boating will be shaped by people who can bridge tradition and innovation, and women belong right at the center of that work.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Lead with curiosity, and don’t be afraid of being the person who doesn’t have all the answers yet. Ask questions, listen closely and build real relationships, because this industry values them deeply. Bring whatever unique expertise you have, even if it seems unrelated to boats, because the industry is being reshaped by people who think differently. And don’t wait for permission to build something. If you see a gap, you’re probably more capable of filling it than you think.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Miami!!!

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? You can find me hanging out with my Shiba Inu Pretzel or exploring the latest food options in New York.

SOFIA MARRUFO

MARKETING MANAGER,

BOATS GROUP

Education: BS, University of Miami/MA, Barcelona School of Management

Years in the marine industry: 2 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? Growing up on an island (Cozumel, Mexico), I spent much of my childhood around the water, so boats have always been a part of my life. What first drew me to the marine industry was the opportunity to combine something I’ve loved since childhood with my passion for marketing. It’s incredibly rewarding to work in an industry that feels personal to me, where I can connect my professional skills with experiences and memories that have shaped who I am.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the value of taking initiative and building relationships. What stood out to me from the start was how willing people in this industry are to share their knowledge and become mentors if they see you’re genuinely invested in learning. I made an effort to immerse myself in those opportunities, and it’s shown me that meaningful connections and a willingness to embrace new challenges can take you a long way.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One of my most memorable achievements has been the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on how we communicate with and educate our customers. Working at a fast-paced, evolving technology company, I’ve focused on creating value-driven communications that help customers better understand our products and get the most out of them. I’ve helped establish more consistent product communications and newsletters, launched educational initiatives such as our webinar series, and developed programs that support product adoption and customer success.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Coming from a marketing agency background, I was used to wearing many hats and working across a variety of industries, so transitioning into a role focused on a single industry was definitely an adjustment. The marine industry is incredibly dynamic, and the more I immersed myself in it, the more I realized how much there was to learn and how many opportunities there were to grow. It’s been incredibly rewarding to build deeper expertise, develop meaningful relationships and be part of an industry that people are genuinely passionate about.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women by showing that there isn’t one path to success in this industry. Whether you’re just starting out or making a career change, your unique experiences and perspective are valuable. I want women to feel confident raising their hand for opportunities, sharing their ideas, and knowing they belong at every table where decisions are being made.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Don’t be afraid to roll up your sleeves and jump right in! The marine industry is very relationship-driven, which means there are endless opportunities to learn, connect and grow alongside some truly amazing people. Be curious and say yes to new experiences. Some of the best opportunities in my career have come from embracing change and taking on challenges I wasn’t sure I was ready for. Trust yourself and remember that your unique perspective is one of your greatest strengths.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Cozumel, Mexico, where I grew up. There’s a sandbar called El Cielo, which translates to “Heaven”. It’s famous for its crystal-clear waters and incredible marine life, including countless starfish. I also love boating in Miami. There’s something magical about being on the water at sunset or after dark, watching the city skyline light up from a completely different perspective. It’s one of those views that never gets old!

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? I’m a huge foodie, so I love trying out new restaurants and local food spots. I also enjoy creating videos of my favorite food finds and sharing those recommendations. Outside of that, I love going for walks, taking Pilates classes and traveling whenever I get the chance.

NATALIE MARTIN

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING,

ALERA MARINE GROUP

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and Marketing

Years in the Marine Industry: A little over a year

What first drew you to the marine industry? I’ve always been drawn to industries that create experiences and memories for families. Growing up on a small lake and now living on one, boating has always been a part of my life. When the opportunity to help build a marine brand from the ground up came along, it felt like the perfect combination of my professional background and personal passion.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that relationships matter just as much as the product itself. The boating community is incredibly passionate, and people do business with brands and dealers they trust. I’ve also learned that innovation doesn’t always mean reinventing the wheel. Most of the time, it’s about listening to boaters, paying attention to the details and finding better ways to solve everyday challenges on the water.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Helping launch Alera Marine Group from the ground up alongside an incredible team has been the most memorable achievement of my career. It’s rare to have the opportunity to help create a brand from day one, build a dealer network, develop a voice and watch the first boats hit the water. Seeing customers make memories on products that didn’t exist just a short time ago is extremely rewarding.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? While every career comes with challenges, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside a team that values ideas, work ethic, personality and results. I’ve found that confidence, preparation and a willingness to keep learning go a long way, regardless of your background or experience level.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to show that there isn’t just one path into this industry. Whether your passion is marketing, engineering, operations, sales, product development, leadership or simply being out on the water, there is a place for you. I want other women to see that they don’t need to fit a mold to make an impact. I’d also love to see more women confidently take the helm. The more time we spend driving, docking, towing and navigating, the more we build confidence, deepen our understanding of the products we represent, and connect with the experiences of the owners we serve. Those perspectives make our industry better.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Be curious, ask questions and don’t be afraid to take up space. The marine industry is filled with people who are passionate about what they do and willing to share their knowledge. Build relationships, stay open to learning and remember that your unique experiences and perspective are valuable.

What is your favorite place to go boating? Lake Wawasee in Indiana. It’s where I spend time with family and friends, and there’s nothing better than watching your kids, niece, or nephew learn a new skill and fall in love with the water. Boating has always brought my family together, so being able to share that same passion with the next generation is incredibly special to me.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Are there others? Ha! When I’m not on the water, you’ll usually find me spending time with family, traveling, snowmobiling, taking photos, attending live events or doing anything music-related. I also genuinely enjoy bringing creative ideas to life through branding and marketing.

GIGI RHOTEN

SALES AND OPERATIONS MANAGER – TEXAS,

WATERFRONT BRANDS

Gigi Rhoten has been a driving force behind HydroHoist’s growth in Texas, playing a pivotal role in expanding the brand’s presence in key and previously underserved markets. As Sales and Operations Manager, she successfully led the launch of a new distribution center in Austin, TX—strategically positioning HydroHoist for long-term growth in the region. Drawing on more than a decade of experience with the brand, Gigi implemented proven best practices while adapting to the unique needs of the market, contributing to national sales growth and strengthening the company’s operational footprint.

Gigi’s work has helped expand access to premium boat lift solutions in underserved areas, bringing innovation and reliability to new markets. By establishing HydroHoist’s presence in Central Texas, she has supported marina operators and boat owners with high-quality products and service, elevating expectations for both. Her continued involvement in the Marina Association of Texas also demonstrates her commitment to strengthening the industry as a whole through collaboration and shared knowledge.

Gigi is a strong advocate for growth, resilience and relationship-building. She leads by example—showing her team what it means to adapt, persevere and continuously improve. Whether navigating new market challenges or maintaining long-standing relationships, she demonstrates professionalism and dedication. As a woman in the boating industry, she also sets an example by confidently carving out space for herself and proving her value through consistency, expertise and results.

Gigi leads with patience, passion and a deep commitment to her team’s success. She creates an environment where employees feel supported but also challenged to perform at their best. Her leadership style balances accountability with encouragement, helping her team grow both personally and professionally. She doesn’t just direct—she invests in her people and leads alongside them.

Launching a new distribution center in an underserved and highly competitive market presented significant challenges, from building brand awareness to establishing operational stability. Gigi approached these obstacles with determination and confidence, leveraging her experience and industry knowledge to build a strong foundation for success. She has consistently demonstrated resilience, turning challenges into opportunities for growth.

While her role is focused on sales and operations, Gigi’s feedback from the field plays an important role in shaping how products are positioned and supported in real-world environments. Her close relationships with marinas and customers provide valuable insights that help inform product improvements and service strategies.

Gigi Rhoten stands out for her ability to combine deep industry knowledge with a forward-thinking, resilient approach to leadership. She has successfully expanded HydroHoist’s reach while maintaining strong relationships and delivering consistent value to customers. Her presence in the industry is one that others rely on and respect—making her a true example of a woman making waves.

KEMBA SOLOMON

REGULATORY AFFAIRS MANAGER,

YAMAHA U.S. MARINE BUSINESS UNIT

Education: BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee State University and Penn State University

Years in the marine industry: 4 Years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: American Honda Motor Company – Quality Engineering Manager

What first drew you to the marine industry? I was initially drawn to the marine industry by its rapid evolution at the convergence of advanced technology, sustainability and user experience. This transition allowed me to build upon the technical foundation I developed within the automotive and power equipment sectors, while stepping into an arena defined by unique engineering and regulatory challenges. My time in automotive instilled the discipline of large-scale systems engineering, while the power equipment sector fostered a deep appreciation for product durability and real-world user needs. The marine industry synthesizes these disciplines in a way that is complex, compelling, and incredibly rewarding.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? The most defining lesson has been the absolute necessity of strategic stakeholder collaboration. In a diverse and impartial ecosystem, understanding varied priorities and facilitating alignment is critical to driving meaningful progress. Both current and proposed regulations shape our landscape, and response and preparation require unified, proactive industry engagement across many types of stakeholders. Quantitative and qualitative insights inform our data-driven decisions, and we must constantly navigate competing priorities. Learning to balance an industry-wide, collaborative response with the realities of competition has been my greatest, and most rewarding, lesson to date.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? One of my most memorable achievements in the marine industry was successfully influencing regulatory policy by bringing real-world operational insights directly to decision-makers. I had the opportunity to present testimony that clearly articulated the downstream impact of proposed regulations – impacts that were not fully understood during the drafting process. By translating complex operational realities into compelling and actionable insights, I helped regulators recognize potential unintended consequences and adjust the regulation accordingly.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Navigating a career in the marine industry certainly comes with its unique set of challenges, but my journey was made significantly smoother due to two critical factors: visibility and support from Yamaha. Being a part of an organization that actively champions my visibility helps to prepare and position me well to access and maximize key opportunities. Their unwavering support provides the resources and trust I need to succeed. A strong corporate culture is critical to long-term career success.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women in the marine industry simply by being visible, authentic and accessible in my journey. Representation matters. When women see someone who has successfully navigated challenges, built a robust career and who continues to evolve, it reinforces what is truly possible for their own pathway. Leadership is not just about visibility; it’s about stewardship. I’m deeply committed to sharing the insights I’ve gained along the way by openly discussing both the successes and the challenges to help pave a smoother, more accessible road for those following behind me.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? My biggest piece of advice is to embrace the risk and take the chance, even when you do not feel entirely ready. Forgo being afraid to try new things and intentionally step into growth edge spaces. Even in the face of fear – I encourage them to take the chance. It’s precisely in those moments of discomfort that you discover your true potential. By leaning into these challenges, you can accelerate your professional development and learn profound lessons about yourself as you evolve into a leader.

What is your favorite place to go boating? For me, the perfect boating destination isn’t a specific coordinate on a map, but rather a profound moment in time: it is that precise moment when land finally disappears from view. When you can no longer see the shore, it forces a beautiful reliance on yourself and your capabilities. In those spaces, I love to convene with the marine environment, whether that means navigating open water or exploring the vibrant, untamed world of reefs. Being entirely immersed in that vast environment is incredibly grounding.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Outside of boating, I place a strong emphasis on maintaining a well-rounded and fulfilling life. I enjoy golfing, which provides both a competitive outlet and an opportunity to connect with others. Traveling is another passion of mine, as it allows me to experience new perspectives and cultures. I’m also deeply committed to volunteer work because giving back to the community is important to me both personally and professionally. Staying active through regular exercise, including swimming, helps me maintain balance and focus. Additionally, I’ve developed an appreciation for woodworking, which offers a creative and hands-on way to unwind.

NIKKI TIMMERMAN

MARKETING MANAGER,

MARINEMAX FORT MYERS, FL

Education: Bachelor’s degree in advertising, Iowa State University

Years in the marine industry: 5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I grew up boating in Minnesota, primarily on Leech Lake, the third-largest lake in the state. Some of my favorite memories were made fishing, tubing, wake surfing and spending quality time with my family on the water. After moving to Southwest Florida in 2020, joining MarineMax felt like the perfect fit. Being able to come to work each day with the opportunity to help others create memories on the water, just like I did growing up, truly feels like a dream job.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Passion is contagious. Clients can tell when you genuinely love what you do, and that enthusiasm helps create stronger connections.

Boating is emotional. People are not simply buying a boat, they’re investing in experiences, family time, and the next chapters of their lives.

Attention to detail makes all the difference. Small touches and strong follow-through can completely shape a client’s experience.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Being promoted to Marketing Manager, my current title, has been one of the most memorable achievements in my career thus far. Having the opportunity to create and lead a team to continue enhancing the experience we provide our clients throughout every step of their boating journey has been incredibly rewarding.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? At times, navigating a career in the marine industry can be challenging because no two days are ever the same. There is no “wash and repeat” approach; every day brings new opportunities, challenges and expectations. I’m constantly looking for ways to elevate the client experience, create fresh and exciting events and campaigns, and focus on the small but important details that help set us apart in the market. While that fast-paced environment can be demanding, it’s also what makes the industry so rewarding and exciting.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women in the industry by encouraging confidence both on and off the water. MarineMax hosts Women on Water seminars, which are designed to help women feel more comfortable and confident around boating in a supportive environment. To me, that concept is really a metaphor for everyday life, having the confidence to step outside your comfort zone, trust yourself and take the helm in whatever you do. I hope to lead by example and encourage other women to feel capable, empowered and confident in pursuing their goals.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Relationships are everything. The marine industry is incredibly relationship-driven. Trust, responsiveness and reputation go a long way.

What is your favorite place to go boating? The Land of 10,000 Lakes.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? When I am not on the water, I enjoy reading, gardening, cooking and antiquing with my mom.

JABET MORGAN WADE

GENERAL MANAGER/OPERATOR,

PONTIAC COVE MARINA

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, University of Missouri

Years in the marine industry: 20+ years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I was born into it. My grandparents, Joe and Alice Morgan, bought our marina in 1964. My parents bought it from them in 1978, and I joined the company in 2006.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Customer service is incredibly important and should be the focus of any business. It leaves a lasting impression on people and brings customers back year after year.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Navigating a global pandemic was certainly memorable, and I suppose it was an achievement now that I can look back and reflect. The summer of 2020 (and the couple of years after) were some of the hardest and most stressful times but were also some of the most profitable. Folks from nearby metropolitan areas flocked to our area, which is very rural, to escape the city and be outdoors. We are thankful for the business it generated, but I was also hyper focused on keeping my staff and clientele safe. We thrived and survived at the same time.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Not really, as I was raised in this industry and grew up working at the marina. One of the most challenging times was when I first moved back to join the company. I was young (mid-20s), and it took a while for some of our regular customers to take me seriously, as they were accustomed to working with my dad for so many years.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women in the marine industry by showing that there is a place for us at every level of the field, from hands-on technical roles to leadership positions. Every summer we employ local high school and college students as dock hands, and it is always a mix of young men and women. For many, it is their first job, and we work hard to instill a strong work ethic, attention to detail and the importance of quality customer service in each of them.

What is your favorite place to go boating? My favorite place to go boating is our lake—Bull Shoals Lake. The water is clean and clear, and the lake’s protected shoreline helps preserve its natural beauty, allowing locals and visitors alike to enjoy the outdoors in its purest form. My second favorite place to go boating is the Florida Keys and/or the Bahamas. My husband and I were married in Islamorada, and my parents have a second home and a boat there. We have been fortunate to spend a lot of time in both the Keys and the Bahamas boating, fishing, snorkeling and scuba diving.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? I enjoy watching Mizzou football, chasing my teenage kids around to their various sporting events and other activities, traveling, hosting friends and family at our home and walking outdoors.

JUSTINE WALLACE

REGIONAL SALES MANAGER,

BENNINGTON PONTOONS

Education: Bachelors in Sport and Recreation Management

Years in the marine industry: 16 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Wilson Marine – Sales Manager/Brokerage & Used Boat Manager, Administration and Sales, Wonderland Marine West – Sales, Skipper Buds – Sales Manager.

What first drew you to the marine industry? What first drew me to the industry was my love for the water and the memories created for my family. Growing up, my family lived near Wilson Marine in Michigan, and I was always drawn to the boats they had on display — especially a blue metal flake Paddlewheeler that completely captured my attention as a kid. When the opportunity came to work a summer job in administration at Wilson Marine, I jumped at the chance. At the time, I had no idea that accepting that summer position would ultimately shape my life and career. Looking back now, it feels like I was always meant to be part of this industry. I am incredibly grateful to the Wilson Marine family for the opportunities, mentorship and support they provided along the way.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned working in the marine industry is that relationships matter. This industry may seem large, but it is also incredibly close-knit, and the connections you build with dealers, customers, coworkers and industry partners can have a lasting impact on your career. Your reputation, work ethic and how you treat people truly matter. Another important lesson is that hard work and consistency pay off. Success in this industry doesn’t happen overnight — it takes patience, persistence and a willingness to put in the work.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? My most memorable achievement in the marine industry has been obtaining my current position as Regional Sales Manager at Bennington Pontoons. Throughout my years as a salesperson and manager, Bennington has always been a brand I genuinely loved selling and believed in. Reaching this position felt especially rewarding because it represents the hard work, dedication and growth that took place over the last sixteen years of my career.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? The marine industry is both small and expansive at the same time. Getting to where I am today has been a grind, but it was never difficult — it simply required a great deal of hard work and dedication. Over the past sixteen years, I’ve worked my way up through the industry, beginning in administration before transitioning into sales, then sales management, and ultimately earning my current role as Regional Sales Manager at Bennington Pontoons.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women in the marine industry by showing that success comes from perseverance, hard work and being willing to grow through every stage of your career. The marine industry has traditionally been male-dominated, but there is absolutely space for women to lead, innovate and thrive. I want other women to see that it’s possible to build a successful career by staying committed, learning the business and believing in their abilities.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? My advice is to be confident in yourself, stay open to learning and don’t be afraid to start at the ground level. Be dependable, work hard and take every opportunity to expand your knowledge of the business. Most importantly, be patient with your journey; success doesn’t happen overnight. Every step along the way helped prepare me for the next. Stay committed to your goals, trust the process and know that there is room for women to succeed and lead in this industry!

What is your favorite place to go boating? My husband and I own a cottage in Hale, Michigan on Long Lake, where we love to spend our time on our Bennington!

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Some of my favorite hobbies are playing soccer, hiking, riding our Polaris SxS, spending time with my dogs and reading.

REBECCA WATERS

SR. DIRECTOR OF MARKETING & SALES ENABLEMENT,

FREEDOM BOAT CLUB, BRUNSWICK

Education: Masters of Science in Business Management, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing & Communications, Minor in Graphic Design

Years in the marine industry: 4 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? I came from the automotive industry, where there are a lot of similarities, but the biggest difference is the passion. In the marine industry, people are investing in something they truly LOVE. They’re investing in experiences, memories and time with family and friends. Being part of that is what drew me to the industry and what continues to make it so rewarding.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that relationships matter just as much as strategy. The marine industry is highly connected, and success is built through collaboration, trust and a willingness to learn from others. I’ve also learned that while it’s important to understand what makes boating special, it’s equally important to embrace change. The organizations that will thrive are those that honor the industry’s heritage while remaining open to new ideas and evolving customer expectations.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? During this past year we’ve been working really hard to elevate our sales process experience for our consumers and our team members, and it’s been extremely well received, personally rewarding and the results have been outstanding. Leading the project from inception to fruition has been incredibly meaningful and motivating for the entire team.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? One of my most memorable achievements has been helping elevate the sales experience for both our prospective members and our sales teams. Over the past year, we’ve focused on improving processes, tools and training, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact on both customer experience and business results. There’s something especially satisfying about taking an idea from concept to implementation and seeing it make a meaningful difference.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to inspire other women to not get too comfortable following paths that others have already paved. There is plenty of room in this industry for new ideas, fresh perspectives and different ways of doing things. Find the white space, and if the path doesn’t exist, have the confidence to pave it yourself.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Take advantage of every opportunity to learn. Knowledge builds confidence, and confidence allows you to contribute meaningfully in any conversation. One thing I’ve learned throughout my career is that our capabilities often exceed what our confidence tells us. Invest in learning, trust your abilities and don’t be afraid to speak up and take on new challenges.

What is your favorite place to go boating? This is a tough one. We have a lake home in Northern Wisconsin, so boating on the Eagle River Chain will always feel like home. Beyond that, some of my favorite boating destinations include the Thimble Islands in Connecticut, the Lowcountry around Savannah, and just about anywhere in the Tampa and Southwest Florida area. Each offers a completely different experience, which is part of what makes boating so special – and being a member of Freedom Boat Club so valuable with our reciprocity benefits.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? My family is big into golf, so during the warmer months in Wisconsin, you can usually find us either on the course or on the water in Eagle River. When it’s not boating or golfing season, I’m often dragging my family somewhere to check out another state off my bucket list of visiting all 50 states or traveling to support our kids’ college sports teams at their rival Big Ten schools. Go Big Red and On, Wisconsin!

JENNY WESTFALL

DIRECTOR, ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS,

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

Education: BA in Journalism, The Ohio State University

Years in the marine industry: 4.5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry? Brunswick gave me my first real exposure to the marine industry, aside from casual boating here and there. From day one, the passion for creating unforgettable moments on the water was infectious. I was hooked immediately! It’s rewarding to work for an industry that brings so much joy and is the reason behind so many lasting memories.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? Every day brings something new. I’ve learned to adapt quickly, pivot when needed and stay open to continuous learning. Success in this industry requires a forward-looking mindset, always anticipating what’s next and staying attuned to the evolving challenges our employees face. In communications, that means listening closely, identifying emerging needs and translating them into clear, relevant messaging. It also means finding new and innovative ways to connect with people, through storytelling, new channels or more engaging experiences, so employees feel informed, supported and inspired.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Building the Internal Communications team at Brunswick to be a strategic ecosystem that informs, inspires and connects employees to our overall business objectives has been a defining moment and highlight of my career. It’s incredible to truly create something from the ground up, while also having the opportunity to develop and inspire the next generation of communications leaders. Our team launched new communication channels to effectively disseminate messaging to employees; developed compelling storytelling initiatives to inspire employee action and increase engagement; and strengthened relationships around the organization to serve as strategic advisors and partners in major initiatives. It was especially rewarding to see this shine during our internal communications campaign centered around CES.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Navigating any new industry comes with its own set of challenges. Coming from financial services, I was used to being in a male-dominated field and learning new, highly technical areas of expertise. I feel incredibly lucky to have started my journey in marine at Brunswick. From day one, everyone was supportive, welcoming and genuinely excited to hear from a new, fresh perspective.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? It’s not as simple as the “have your cake and eat it, too” cliché but it really is my goal to show my team and those around me that it is possible to balance personal life with professional ambition. I love taking on a challenge or strategizing a new and exciting initiative, but I also know the importance of being present in our personal lives. I hope I can be an example that it’s possible to excel in your career without compromising the things that really matter – whether that’s spending time with your kids, taking your dog to the vet or just having a moment to take a mental health reset. We’re only able to bring our best to work when we’re able to enjoy our lives outside of it.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Find your people and support each other. Community is so important in all aspects of life, but especially as you are looking to grow in your career. I have so many incredible mentors and leaders to guide me on my journey, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without these women in my corner. It’s invaluable to have a support system to bounce ideas off of, commiserate with when it comes to barriers or challenges and, most importantly, to celebrate each other’s successes.

What is your favorite place to go boating? I lived in the St. Petersburg, Florida area for over seven years and that’s where I made some of my favorite boating memories. We had so much fun being out on the water, particularly in Dunedin, spotting dolphins and soaking up sunsets with our friends. But also, boating in Amsterdam with my husband and son a few years ago is a top five core memory.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? With a three-year-old, a lot of my time is spent having dance parties, scheduling playdates, playing with monster trucks and making trips to our local library. I am also an avid reader with a goal to one day have my own personal library, complete with a rolling floor-to-ceiling ladder. My husband, son and I love to travel – and when we are home, we can usually be found exploring all that our city of Cleveland has to offer.

NICHOLE WISHART

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE,

MARINE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION OF THE AMERICAS (MRAA)

Education: Moorhead State Technical College

Years in the Marine Industry: 2 ½ years

What first drew you to the marine industry? A friend of a friend introduced me to it — it was honestly a happy accident.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? What I’ve learned is this industry is a culture of support; people genuinely take care of one another. I’ve always believed that if you’re in sales, you’re in service, and that mindset truly comes to life here.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Being part of my first Dealer Week is a defining moment for me. Coming from the health industry where service played a central role, I questioned how I would be giving back in an industry centered around recreation. Dealer Week changed that perspective for me. It highlighted the importance of connection, partnerships and the real impact the MRAA has on this industry. Getting to meet both dealers and partners hearing testimonials reinforced my thoughts on what we do at the MRAA and the value we bring to the overall health of the marine industry.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? It has been smooth sailing. I feel very fortunate in my role at MRAA, working with partners across all facets of the industry gave me a well-rounded understanding early on. I give credit to my amazing colleagues and partners that deal with my curiosity and are happy to teach and guide me every day.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I have found so much inspiration in the many strong women throughout this industry that I have gotten the pleasure to meet and work with. I feel one of the most powerful aspects of this industry is how women support each other. I hope to contribute to that by continuing to support and uplift other women just as so many have done for me.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry? Get connected and be curious! Build relationships and ask questions. The more people you meet and learn from, the more comfortable and confident you’ll become. There are so many incredible people in this space who are willing to help.

What is your favorite place to go boating? That’s a tough one to answer! I’m from Minnesota; the land of 10,000 lakes. Honestly, being on a boat anywhere is my favorite. Boating has always been a part of my life, and I feel really lucky to now work in an industry that I love. It just fits!

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? That’s another tough one because boating is definitely something I spend a lot of time doing! But I do line dance for brain health, play volleyball and golf with my gal pals and of course time with my family where we are usually at the lake in the summer or in the gym where you will find most of my kids either coaching or playing a sport of some kind.

LISA YATES

PORTFOLIO MANAGER,

NORTHPOINT COMMERCIAL FINANCE

Education: Kennesaw State College – Paralegal Studies; Six Sigma Green Belt; Dun & Bradstreet Business Education Services

Years in the Marine Industry: 25 years

Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Before joining Northpoint Commercial Finance, I served as Account Manager at NationsCredit/Bank of America and Greentree/Conseco, and as Portfolio Manager at Textron Financial—building a deep, well-rounded foundation in floorplan finance across manufactured housing, RV and marine product lines.

What first drew you to the marine industry? My career began in floorplan finance, supporting large-ticket product lines that included manufactured housing, RV and marine—with marine quickly becoming the largest portion of my portfolio. Through trade shows, industry relationships and time spent on the water, I developed a genuine appreciation for both the business and the lifestyle that boating represents. While working across multiple industries gave me valuable perspective, the marine world stood out for its strong relational culture and unique market dynamics. That combination kept drawing me back.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry? I often joke that the first rule of boating is “don’t buy a boat—have a good friend with one.” But in all seriousness, boating is a meaningful investment that demands responsibility, proper training and genuine respect for the water and those who share it. Professionally, the most important lesson has been the value of truly understanding a dealer’s business—not just their balance sheet, but how they operate, what OEM partnerships make sense for them and how they navigate changing market conditions.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why? Managing dealer portfolios through both growth cycles and periods of significant market disruption stands out as my defining achievement. Helping dealers remain financially stable while simultaneously protecting the company’s risk position isn’t always an easy balance to strike—but when it results in long-term partnerships and shared success, the reward is immeasurable. That’s the work I’m most proud of.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry? Why or why not? Like any field, there are real challenges, particularly in balancing risk management with relationship management. But I’ve found the marine industry to be remarkably collaborative. With strong teamwork, a commitment to continuous learning and the support of colleagues and partners who genuinely want each other to succeed, it has been one of the most rewarding career paths I could have chosen.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry? I hope to show that there are real, meaningful opportunities for women to grow, lead and make a lasting impact in this industry. Confidence and continuous learning matter—but so does building genuine professional relationships over time. I also encourage women to take advantage of trade shows and dealer visits early in their careers. Those experiences are where knowledge and connections come together, and they’re often the moments that shape your trajectory.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Be proactive and ask questions—curiosity is a competitive advantage.

Invest in relationships from the start; they will carry you further than any credential alone.

Stay organized and detail-oriented—precision builds trust in this business.

Speak up and share your perspective; your point of view has value.

Seek out mentors and say yes to learning opportunities, even the ones that feel outside your comfort zone.

What is your favorite place to go boating? The Florida Gulf Coast—there’s nothing quite like it. The water is beautiful, the pace is relaxed and it’s a perfect reminder of why so many people fall in love with this lifestyle.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies? Traveling, reading, running and attending sporting events.

This article was originally published in the June 2026 issue of Boating Industry magazine.