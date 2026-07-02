ABYC Foundation Accredits 3 Marine Service Technology Programs

Krystina SkiboJuly 2, 2026
abyc foundation
Fort Myers Technical College.

The ABYC Foundation just announced the Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP) accreditation of three marine service technology programs: Carteret Community College in Morehead City, North Carolina; Fort Myers Technical College in Fort Myers, Florida; and Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota, Florida.

Launched in 2022, MTAP helps schools align training with industry needs and gives employers confidence in the skills graduates bring to the workforce, according to the organization. Accreditation is available to high school and post-secondary marine service technology programs and includes application review, approval by the ABYC Foundation Accreditation Commission and an onsite evaluation with school administrators, faculty and students.

 “Accreditation is an important step in strengthening marine service education,” said Lisa Van Gruisen, ABYC’s MTAP Coordinator, in a news release. “These programs are helping prepare the next generation of marine service professionals through instruction that reflects the evolving technology and workforce needs.”

In addition to the credibility gained through MTAP accreditation, schools receive benefits designed to support marine technical education, according to the organization, including instructor resources, school and student membership opportunities, ABYC certification courses for instructors, curriculum review and consultation, and access to a national network of marine industry educators.

All three schools were previously part of ABYC’s Marine League of Schools and were grandfathered into MTAP when the program launched. This marks their first MTAP accreditation after completing the program’s formal review process, according to the organization.

Krystina SkiboJuly 2, 2026

Related Articles

boating safety

America’s Boating Club Urges Safety and Sobriety on the Water This Fourth of July

July 2, 2026
pettit paint

Pettit Paint Welcomes Jasmine Thomas to Marine Sales Team

July 1, 2026
NextBoat logo

NextBoat Partners with MarineMax for National AI Platform Rollout

July 1, 2026
wakefest

WakeFest 2026 Returns July 17-18

July 1, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.