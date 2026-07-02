ABYC Foundation Accredits 3 Marine Service Technology Programs

The ABYC Foundation just announced the Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP) accreditation of three marine service technology programs: Carteret Community College in Morehead City, North Carolina; Fort Myers Technical College in Fort Myers, Florida; and Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota, Florida.

Launched in 2022, MTAP helps schools align training with industry needs and gives employers confidence in the skills graduates bring to the workforce, according to the organization. Accreditation is available to high school and post-secondary marine service technology programs and includes application review, approval by the ABYC Foundation Accreditation Commission and an onsite evaluation with school administrators, faculty and students.

“Accreditation is an important step in strengthening marine service education,” said Lisa Van Gruisen, ABYC’s MTAP Coordinator, in a news release. “These programs are helping prepare the next generation of marine service professionals through instruction that reflects the evolving technology and workforce needs.”

In addition to the credibility gained through MTAP accreditation, schools receive benefits designed to support marine technical education, according to the organization, including instructor resources, school and student membership opportunities, ABYC certification courses for instructors, curriculum review and consultation, and access to a national network of marine industry educators.

All three schools were previously part of ABYC’s Marine League of Schools and were grandfathered into MTAP when the program launched. This marks their first MTAP accreditation after completing the program’s formal review process, according to the organization.