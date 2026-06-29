Whisper Marine Acquires Crownline Boats

Whisper Marine, LLC has acquired Crownline Boats, an American manufacturer of sport, deck and cruiser boats headquartered in West Frankfort, Illinois. This is Whisper Marine’s second acquisition in six months, following the December 2025 purchase of Qwest Pontoons.

Whisper Marine is part of Whisper USA, LLC, an American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products founded and led by CEO Dave Hatley, according to the company. Headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, Whisper USA designs and manufactures hot tubs, swim spas, cold plunges, luxury golf carts, utility terrain vehicles and boats at facilities in Tennessee, Michigan and now Illinois.

Crownline has delivered more than 90,000 boats to dealers and customers worldwide. Whisper Marine plans to invest in product innovation and expanded capacity at the Southern Illinois facility, according to the company, and to grow the Crownline dealer network.

“Crownline is one of the most respected names in American boatbuilding, and we are excited to carry it forward,” said Dave Hatley, CEO of Whisper USA, in a news release. “The team in West Frankfort has built something special over 35 years, and we plan to invest in its continued growth as Whisper Marine adds sport, deck, and cruiser boats to its portfolio.”

“These discussions have been ongoing for some time, but the time is now right to take the next step into our future,” added Kevin Riem, VP and General Manager of Crownline. “This announcement marks a point in time in which we are pivoting from “defense to offense” in the market, as we look towards a bright new future. Whisper Marine brings with it a commitment to manufacturing excellence, advanced innovation, and expanded digital marketing expertise, all of which everyone on our team will benefit from. Our entire Crownline team is embracing this next chapter, and we will remain here to help in every way we can. We would like everyone to know how strongly we feel that this is a “good thing” for everyone involved with the Crownline brand!”