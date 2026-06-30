Dallas Summer Boat Show Taking Place July 16–19

As celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, the Dallas Summer Boat Show is inviting boaters to reconnect with the water at this fun-filled summer event. Returning July 16-19 at Dallas Market Hall, attendees will find the latest in boats and marine technology at this show.

“Some of life’s greatest memories happen on the water,” said Bron Beal, Executive Director of Dallas Boat Expo, in a news release. “As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to remember that boating has always been about much more than owning a boat. It’s about unplugging, spending time together and creating traditions that families pass down from one generation to the next.”

Whether visitors are first-time buyers, longtime boat owners or simply dreaming about future adventures, the Dallas Summer Boat Show offers an opportunity to explore hundreds of boats from fishing boats and pontoons to luxury cruisers, wake boats and personal watercraft, all under one roof.

“Every boat represents the possibility of a new family story,” Beal added in the release. “Whether it’s your first boat or your fifth, boating creates experiences that stay with people for the rest of their lives. That’s something worth celebrating.”

Dallas Summer Boat Show Special Features

The show brings together leading manufacturers and dealers offering competitive pricing, financing opportunities and expert guidance for every level of boating experience. Here, visitors can:

Shop hundreds of boats from the region’s top dealers

Compare brands and models in one location

Explore the latest marine technology and accessories

Speak directly with boating experts

Find options for every budget and lifestyle

Show Schedule:

Thursday, July 16, 2026 from 3-8 pm

Friday, July 17, 2026 from 12-8 pm

Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Dallas Market Hall is located at 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207. Parking is free of charge.