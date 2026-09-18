People Still Want Boats. So Why Aren’t They Buying New Ones?

By Mark Overbye

Here’s a number that should get our industry’s attention. Nearly 80% of the boats sold in America last year were used. At the same time, Americans spent roughly $54 billion on recreational boating.

People are still boating. They’re still spending money. They’re still heading to lakes, rivers and oceans. They’re still buying boats. They’re just increasingly choosing boats somebody else bought first.

Maybe we should stop asking why boat sales are down and start asking a more uncomfortable question: Has the new-boat value equation stopped working for too many consumers?

We Have an Affordability Problem

Let’s start with the obvious. Boats have gotten expensive and so has almost everything surrounding them. Interest rates, insurance, storage, fuel, dockage, service and vehicles capable of towing them.

None of those are particularly helpful when we’re trying to convince a family that putting a boat in the garage is a good financial decision. But affordability isn’t simply about price. It’s about perceived value.

People routinely spend enormous amounts of money on things they believe are worth it, such as vacations, vehicles, homes, concerts, sports, restaurants and experiences.

The question isn’t simply whether consumers can afford our products. It’s whether what we’re offering feels worth what we’re asking. That’s a much bigger question.

Have We Confused More with Better?

Walk through almost any boat show and you’ll see extraordinary products. More horsepower, more screens, more speakers, more lighting, more electronics, more automation, more upholstery, more features, and more everything. It’s impressive.

But somewhere along the way, I wonder if our industry’s relentless pursuit of “more” started pushing us away from some of the people we need most. Every additional feature has a cost. Eventually that cost appears on a window sticker.

A $40,000 boat becomes a $60,000 boat. Then $80,000. Then $100,000. And somewhere during that climb, a customer quietly leaves the showroom. Not because they stopped wanting to go boating, but because they stopped believing a new boat made sense.

The Used Market is Sending Us a Message

We tend to think about used boats as a separate part of the business. Maybe we shouldn’t.

A used-boat buyer is still a boat buyer. They want the same sunshine, the same laughter, the same escape and the same Saturday afternoon with family and friends. They’re simply choosing a different economic path to get it.

That makes the used market incredibly interesting because consumers vote with their wallets. And right now, they’re voting overwhelmingly for previously owned boats.

Rather than viewing that purely as a market condition, we should be asking what they’re telling us. Is it price? Depreciation? Interest rates? Fear of making a large financial commitment? Or have new boats simply moved beyond the point where enough consumers perceive incremental features to be worth the incremental price?

Those answers matter, especially to manufacturers.

Financing Can Hide Price. It Can’t Create Value.

Our industry has become very good at translating price into payment. Stretch the term, adjust the down payment, find the monthly number that works.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. Financing has helped generations of families enjoy boating. But a longer loan doesn’t make something less expensive. It makes the expense easier to absorb. Those aren’t the same thing.

Eventually consumers figure that out, and today’s consumer has extraordinary access to information. They can compare prices, calculate payments, research resale values, read owner forums, watch reviews and compare a three-year-old boat against a new one while standing in the showroom.

Transparency has changed the game. We can’t finance our way around the value equation forever.

Dealers are Caught in the Middle

This isn’t simply a manufacturer problem, and it certainly isn’t simply a dealer problem. Dealers are navigating one of the most difficult balancing acts in our business. They need compelling new products, inventory, margin, turnover, affordable flooring and customers capable of saying yes.

When those forces move apart, dealers get squeezed between them. Discounting can move a boat, but discounting isn’t a strategy. Eventually somebody pays for it, whether it’s the dealer, the manufacturer, the customer who bought earlier at full price or the brand through declining resale values.

The healthier answer is creating products and experiences customers believe are worth their price in the first place.

Maybe Innovation Needs a New Definition

Our industry loves innovation. So do I. Innovation is one of the things that makes this business fascinating. But perhaps we should broaden our definition.

Innovation doesn’t always mean adding something. Sometimes innovation means removing friction, making boats easier to buy, easier to operate, easier to maintain,easier to store, easier to service and easier to understand.

Maybe the next great innovation isn’t another feature. Maybe it’s simplicity, accessibility or a radically better ownership experience.

The question manufacturers should be asking isn’t only: What else can we put on the boat? It might also be: What would make another 100,000 people want to buy one?

We Need the Next Generation

This is where the conversation becomes bigger than 2026 sales numbers. The long-term health of boating depends upon bringing new people into it. Young families, first-time buyers, people who didn’t grow up around boats and people who don’t already understand launches, props, batteries, winterization, navigation, trailering and a vocabulary our industry takes for granted.

To us, boating feels natural. To a newcomer, it can feel complicated and expensive. That’s dangerous because we’re not simply competing against other boat brands. We’re competing against every other way someone can spend their discretionary income and leisure time. A boat must win that competition.

The Good News

Here’s why I’m optimistic. Our product is extraordinary. Not the boat, but boating.

A sunset cruise, a kid learning to ski, friends anchored at a sandbar, a quiet morning fishing, a family laughing together without everyone staring at a different screen. Those experiences may actually be becoming more valuable, not less. We don’t have to manufacture demand for them. It already exists. Our challenge is making the path to those experiences compelling enough that more consumers choose a new boat to get there.

The data may be telling us something important. People haven’t fallen out of love with boating; they may simply be questioning the price of admission. And if nearly four out of five buyers are choosing used boats, perhaps our industry shouldn’t be asking when those customers will come back to new boats.

We should be asking what we need to change to bring them back.