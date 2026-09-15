Malco Marine Rebrands the Presta Marine Line

Malco Marine, the marine detailing and surface-care division of Malco Products, Inc., has rebranded its name from Presta Marine to better serve vertical markets with a unified innovation.

Malco Marine customers can expect performance-driven results across multiple marine surfaces with products that deliver in a range of climates and detailing processes, the company notes.

“Malco has been part of our family for four generations, and life on the water has been part of our story from the beginning,” Seth Glauberman, President of Malco Products, said in a news release. “Growing up in Ohio, just a short drive from the Great Lakes, we never saw boating as just another market. It was where we spent our summers, learned the value of hard work, and passed down pride in caring for what matters. Bringing our marine line fully under the Malco name is a natural extension of that legacy. While the name on the bottle may change, the commitment behind every product remains the same: delivering trusted performance, exceptional quality, and the results boaters and professional detailers have relied on for generations.”

The New Malco Marine Line

The Malco Marine product line is organized into four categories of care: Wash, Clean, Restore and Protect. The Clean category provides solutions to the harsh realities of marine surface contamination, according to the company, such as salt deposits, mildew, waterline buildup and hard water spotting, with tough formulas engineered for gelcoat, fiberglass, vinyl, metal and upholstery. The Restore category is built for the arduous task of bringing a vessel’s surface back to its original condition by reversing UV oxidation and surface degradation, making the process simple and streamlined. The Protect category provides long-lasting defense against salt, sun and spray, ensuring protection between services.

Malco Products Inc. proudly manufactures its product lines in the U.S.A., according to the company, with each product conceptualized, manufactured and produced locally, distributed from three plants in Akron, Alliance and Barberton, Ohio.

Lauren Osina, Director of Marketing, said in the release, “This launch honors our heritage while positioning us for the future. The new Malco Marine & RV brand reflects who we are today and where we’re headed tomorrow. It brings new energy to a growing category while reinforcing the quality, innovation, and performance our customers have come to expect. We are excited to introduce the new brand to professional detailers, distributors, retail partners, and boating enthusiasts around the world.”