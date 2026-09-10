BoatUS Unveils Speaker Lineup for Turning the Tide Conference

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water has announced its speaker lineup for its 2026 Turning the Tide Summit. The four-day event, which addresses the issue of abandoned and derelict vessels and disposal solutions, is set for December 6-9 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The summit is currently open for registration.

The in-person summit tackles removal practices and programs, and what to do with abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs), according to the organization, from proven disposal methods to cutting-edge technologies that are being used for safe disposal. The event will convene environmental experts, boating and waste industry leaders, and policymakers on discussions around removal and disposal of end-of-life vessels.

“This year’s lineup brings people who’ve actually done the work, not just studied it,” said Alanna Keating, BoatUS Foundation’s Director of Outreach, in a news release. “Their experience turns hard-won lessons into real solutions for communities dealing with this problem.”

Confirmed speakers for the Turning the Tide Summit include:

Chief Administrative Officer of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Noah Lirette, Louisiana: Speaking on new state laws and parish procedures that are closing the gaps that let derelict vessels sit for years.

Louisiana: Speaking on new state laws and parish procedures that are closing the gaps that let derelict vessels sit for years. Product Leader of Owens Corning Composite Materials Paul Salach , Illinois: Focusing on circular recycling solutions for end-of-life fiberglass and a hydrogen melting process that could cut emissions up to 95% at the company’s France facility.

, Illinois: Focusing on circular recycling solutions for end-of-life fiberglass and a hydrogen melting process that could cut emissions up to 95% at the company’s France facility. Owner of TowBoatUS San Diego Capt. Rob Butler, California: Breaking down the methods, risks, and obstacles nobody plans for when removing exposed ADVs.

California: Breaking down the methods, risks, and obstacles nobody plans for when removing exposed ADVs. Restoration Manager of Lynnhaven River Now Vince Bowhers , Virginia: Sharing lessons learned from three years of NOAA-funded ADV removal across coastal Virginia.

, Virginia: Sharing lessons learned from three years of NOAA-funded ADV removal across coastal Virginia. Associate Editor of BoatUS Magazine Kelsey Bonham Bailey , Massachusetts: Presenting her own two-year, $16,000 boat disposal ordeal, logistical snags, and boatyard roadblocks included.

, Massachusetts: Presenting her own two-year, $16,000 boat disposal ordeal, logistical snags, and boatyard roadblocks included. Anacostia Riverkeeper Trey Sherard, Washington, D.C.: Discussing how 25 ADVs were pulled from the Anacostia River, including vessels tied to the nation’s first African American boating organization.

Washington, D.C.: Discussing how 25 ADVs were pulled from the Anacostia River, including vessels tied to the nation’s first African American boating organization. Owner of Trident Dredging and Marine Construction Roy Brown , North Carolina: Sharing field stories from years of ADV removal work and his take on why the problem is only getting worse.

, North Carolina: Sharing field stories from years of ADV removal work and his take on why the problem is only getting worse. Grants Administrator from the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources Brigitte Berry , U.S. Virgin Islands: Discussing ADV removal at St. Thomas East End Reserves, the territory’s only marine protected area.

, U.S. Virgin Islands: Discussing ADV removal at St. Thomas East End Reserves, the territory’s only marine protected area. CEO and Co-founder of ZULU Marine Rusty Batey, Georgia: Walking through how drones, photogrammetry, and GIS mapping help plan low-impact removal routes before crews mobilize.

The cost to attend the four-day summit is $400 for general admission, $200 for nonprofit and government employees, and $100 for students. Registered attendees get access to all sessions, a welcome reception, breakfast and lunch for the duration of the conference. Interested attendees can register here ahead of the early bird deadline of October 1.