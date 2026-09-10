New Fall Marina Show and Sale Brings Visitors onto the Water

Most boat shows let visitors admire vessels from the dock or showroom floor. The Vancouver International Boat Show’s Fall Marina Show & Sale puts attendees in the middle of the action, inviting them onto the water for sea trials, paddleboard demos, docking lessons and other hands-on boating experiences.

Taking place September 18 to 20 at the Marina at Hampton Cove in Ladner, the inaugural Fall Marina Show & Sale will showcase more than 150 boats across 2,500 feet of new dock space – including select vessels available for on-water demonstrations.

Visitors can participate in sea trials aboard a variety of fishing boats, cruisers and luxury yachts, including Freedom Marine Yacht Sales’ Axopar demo boat, Galleon Marine’s 39-foot Boston Whaler, a selection of aluminum fishing boats from GA Checkpoint and more. With dozens of vessels available for on-water demonstrations throughout the marina, consumers can compare models and experience how they handle before making a purchase decision. While prospective buyers can explore a wide range of vessels, the event also offers family-friendly activities and interactive exhibits designed for anyone interested in spending more time on the water.

Beyond sea trials, visitors to the debut Fall Marina Show & Sale can take part in a variety of interactive experiences designed to help them explore life on the water firsthand. Canadian Board Co. will be providing in-water demo opportunities for paddleboards and small inflatable boats in an enclosed area of the marina, Yamaha will be demonstrating their easy to use joystick docking controls, Voyage Makers will have free docking lessons with a certified instructor and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will have interactive marine life exhibits for children and families, as well as a 20-foot inflatable orca in the water for a photo backdrop.

“The Fall Marina Show & Sale is designed to make boating more accessible and approachable for everyone,” said Bruce Hayne, Executive Director at Boating BC. “Whether you’re researching your next boat, trying an activity for the first time or looking for a unique family outing, the event offers a chance to connect with the boating community, get out on the water and discover everything our waterways have to offer.”

Show Hours:

Friday, September 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Single-Day Tickets:

Adults: $15

$15 Seniors: $12

$12 Children under 16: Free

Full weekend pass: