IBEX and Boating Industry Announce Emerging Marine Leaders Programming and Recognition at IBEX 2026

Boating Industry is expanding its commitment to rising marine professionals through a new partnership with IBEX, supporting the Emerging Marine Leaders Lounge at IBEX 2026. The lounge, hosted by IBEX and sponsored by Boating Industry, will feature educational sessions, networking opportunities and a cocktail reception recognizing Boating Industry’s 2026 Women Making Waves and 40 Under 40 honorees.

“Investing in the next generation of marine leaders is one of the most important things we can do to strengthen the future of our industry,” said Mary Velline, Show Director of IBEX. “IBEX has always been a place where the marine industry comes together, and this partnership gives us an even more intentional way to help emerging professionals build meaningful relationships, learn from experienced leaders and discover their place in the future of marine. Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 and Women Making Waves programs are a natural extension of that mission, and we’re thrilled to celebrate these honorees as part of the Emerging Marine Leaders experience.”

Led by the Boating Industry editorial team, sessions will feature industry experts, solution providers and panels covering topics like building a personal brand, bridging a multi-generational divide, and the challenges and opportunities shaping the marine industry.

“We’re excited to bring our decades of experience delivering live education seminars to IBEX,” said Boating Industry SVP Jeremy Nedelka. “Attendees should expect the same informative discussions and actionable intelligence Boating Industry provided at our former Elevate Conference, and continues to provide through our magazine, podcast and newsletters.”

This year’s Women Making Waves and 40 Under 40 winners will be recognized during a networking reception on October 6, where rising stars can connect with peers, mentors and others shaping the future of the marine industry.

About EPG Brand Acceleration

EPG Brand Acceleration is a media and marketing services company covering the powersports and beverage alcohol industries across both trade and consumer segments. Its industry-leading publications, including Powersports Business, Boating Industry and OPE+Landscape, provide unmatched audience engagement, data intelligence and marketing expertise. Along with data services provider EPG Specialty Information, we create context and connections that build business.

CONTACTS:

EPG Brand Acceleration

Jeremy Nedelka, SVP and Managing Director, jnedelka@epgacceleration.com