When Interest Rates Change the Math

What Marine Business Owners Should Consider When the Cost of Capital Moves

By Capt. Brett Sause, AIF®, Certified Financial Fiduciary®

Interest rates are one of those financial forces that can seem distant from the day to day operation of a marine business until suddenly they are not.

For a boat dealer carrying millions of dollars of inventory, a marina considering an expansion, a boatyard replacing a travel lift, or an owner evaluating the acquisition of another operation, the cost of money matters. Sometimes considerably.

The same is true on the customer side of the business. Financing costs influence what buyers can afford, how they evaluate monthly payments and sometimes whether they purchase at all.

That makes interest rates more than an economic headline for the marine industry. They influence decisions throughout the business, from inventory and expansion to acquisitions, real estate, and ultimately the owner’s personal financial position.

Boating Industry‘s own 2026 industry forecast reflects this reality. While dealers expressed optimism in several areas, interest rates, inventory levels, floorplan costs, pricing pressures and compressed margins continue to influence planning throughout the industry.

The question for owners is not simply whether rates are going up or down.

A better question is:

How does the cost of capital change the decisions I am making about my business?

A Few Percentage Points Can Change a Lot

When borrowing costs are low, it becomes easier to justify financing.

Expansion looks more attractive. Inventory carrying costs are manageable. Equipment purchases become easier to absorb. Acquisition financing may work comfortably within projected cash flow.

As rates increase, the same opportunity can produce a very different financial result.

Consider a marine business looking at a major expansion. The owner may be evaluating additional property, more slips, new service bays, equipment or another location.

The business opportunity itself may not have changed, but the cost of financing it has. That changes the return the business must generate for the investment to make financial sense.

This is where owners have to separate two very different questions:

Can we afford to do it? and Is this still the best use of our capital?

Being able to make the payment does not necessarily mean the investment is attractive.

Inventory Has a Cost Before It Has a Customer

Boat dealers understand this better than almost anyone. Inventory sitting on the lot is not simply inventory. When financed, it is capital with a carrying cost.

Floorplan financing allows dealers to maintain the inventory necessary to serve customers without purchasing every boat outright. It is an essential part of the marine retail model.

But the economics change when financing costs change.

A boat that sells quickly and a boat that sits for months may produce very different financial results even if both eventually sell for the same price.

The longer inventory remains unsold, the more carrying costs can eat into the eventual margin. That makes inventory turnover more than an operational measurement. It becomes a financial management issue.

Recent marine industry reporting has highlighted this exact pressure. Dealers have been working through elevated inventory while managing floorplan expenses and margin compression. As inventories normalize, some of that pressure may ease, but the lesson should remain.

The number of boats on the lot matters.

How long they stay there matters just as much.

Expansion Should Clear a Higher Hurdle

Marine businesses are capital intensive by nature.

Waterfront property is expensive. Service equipment is expensive. Buildings, docks, lifts, vehicles, storage facilities and inventory all require capital.

Growth therefore frequently involves borrowing.

There is nothing inherently wrong with debt. Used thoughtfully, debt can allow a healthy business to expand without consuming all of its available cash.

The danger is assuming that because an expansion made sense under one financing environment, it will make equal sense under another.

Before committing significant capital, owners should understand what the project must realistically produce after considering the cost of financing.

What additional revenue will the investment generate?

What additional expenses come with that revenue?

How long will it take before the investment produces meaningful cash flow?

What happens if revenue comes in below expectations?

And perhaps most importantly, how much flexibility remains if the business encounters an unexpected slowdown?

Those questions matter regardless of the interest rate environment. Higher borrowing costs simply make the answers more consequential.

The Acquisition Price Is Only Part of the Deal

This becomes especially important when purchasing another marine business.

An acquisition can look attractive based on the purchase price alone. But the true economics depend on how the transaction is financed and what happens after closing.

A buyer may need capital for the acquisition itself, real estate, inventory, working capital, equipment upgrades, employee retention and integration costs. Higher borrowing costs affect all of those calculations.

Boating Industry has reported that acquisition financing costs have influenced the marine buy sell market, with buyers becoming more conservative in their forecasts and valuations.

That makes sense.

If more of the acquired company’s future cash flow must be used to service debt, less remains available for reinvestment, distributions, unexpected expenses, and future growth.

A good company can still be a poor acquisition if the financing structure leaves too little room for error.

Real Estate Deserves Its Own Calculation

Waterfront property is one of the characteristics that makes the marine industry financially unique. In some cases, the underlying real estate may be one of the most valuable assets associated with the business.

When an owner has the opportunity to purchase adjacent property, acquire the marina they have been leasing or expand an existing waterfront footprint, the instinct may understandably be to act quickly. Waterfront opportunities do not appear every day.

But valuable property and affordable property are not necessarily the same thing. Owners need to understand how the debt fits within the broader business.

Will the operating company generate enough cash flow to comfortably support the property?

Does owning the real estate improve long term control of the business?

Could the property eventually become a separate source of retirement income?

How much personal capital is being committed?

What other opportunities are being sacrificed to make the purchase?

Interest rates are only one part of that analysis, but they can materially change the outcome.

The Customer Feels It Too

The effect of interest rates does not stop at the business owner’s balance sheet. Boat buyers feel it directly.

For financed purchases, the customer ultimately experiences the cost of a boat not simply as a purchase price, but as a monthly financial commitment.

When financing becomes more expensive, affordability changes even if the boat’s sticker price remains the same.

That can influence which boat a customer buys, whether they purchase new or preowned, how much they put down, how long they finance and whether they postpone the purchase altogether.

For dealers and manufacturers, understanding that dynamic matters because changes in financing conditions can affect consumer behavior before they become obvious in sales numbers.

Do Not Try to Build a Business Around Predicting the Federal Reserve

Business owners naturally want to know where interest rates are headed. So do investors, economists, bankers and financial professionals.

The problem is that consistently predicting interest rates is extremely difficult. A stronger business strategy is to make decisions that can withstand more than one possible outcome.

What happens if rates decline?

What happens if they remain where they are?

What happens if borrowing costs increase again?

A project that only works financially if rates fall six months from now deserves another look. Sound planning should not require a perfect economic forecast.

Debt Also Affects the Owner

There is another part of this discussion that is sometimes overlooked: business debt can eventually become personal financial risk.

Many privately held business owners personally guarantee loans or commit significant personal assets to support their companies. Others continually inject personal capital into the business when expansion requires it.

That means a financing decision made by the company can affect the owner’s retirement planning, liquidity, investment portfolio, estate planning and overall financial independence.

This becomes particularly important for owners approaching retirement. Taking on substantial new debt at age 45 may look very different from taking on the same obligation at age 62.

The project may be identical, but the owner’s financial timeline is not. That is why major business financing decisions should be considered alongside the owner’s personal financial plan rather than viewed entirely in isolation.

Capital Has Alternatives

Perhaps the most important point is that every dollar of capital has more than one potential use.

A marine business with available cash might purchase equipment, reduce debt, acquire property, increase inventory, expand a facility, hire additional employees, build reserves or distribute some of the capital to ownership.

The owner may also need to build retirement assets and personal investments outside the business. Choosing one means giving up another, at least temporarily.

Economists call this opportunity cost, but business owners simply know it as making choices.

When the cost of borrowing changes, those choices deserve to be revisited. Paying down debt may become more attractive. Holding additional liquidity may become more valuable. A marginal expansion may no longer clear the hurdle. Or a strong opportunity may still justify borrowing because its expected long term return outweighs the financing cost.

The answer will be different for every business. The important part is doing the math before making the commitment.

Looking Ahead

The marine industry has always been cyclical. Owners have navigated recessions, credit tightening, supply disruptions, inventory shortages, inventory surpluses, changing consumer behavior and periods of extraordinary growth.

Interest rates are another variable in that environment. They should not create paralysis, nor should they be ignored.

The best operators understand that the cost of money influences nearly every major capital decision they make. When rates change, the answer is not necessarily to stop borrowing, stop expanding or stop investing. It is to raise the level of financial discipline behind those decisions.

Understand the cost.

Understand the expected return.

Understand the downside.

Understand how much flexibility remains if the assumptions are wrong.

And understand how the decision affects both the company and the owner’s personal financial future.

The opportunity may still be exactly the right one.

But when the cost of capital changes, the math deserves to be done again.

Capt. Brett Sause, AIF ®, Certified Financial Fiduciary ®, is the CEO and founder of AFG Wealth in Easton, Maryland, and founder of The Marine Minute. A U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain, Brett has spent much of his life working in and around the marine industry. He specializes in financial planning, retirement planning, protection planning, and wealth management for business owners, families, and professionals. Brett Sause is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. AFG Wealth is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. SMRU 9076643.1 8/31/29