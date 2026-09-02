Bay Rider Boats Adds Gregg Orr Marine Destin to Dealer Roster

Independent boat builder Bay Rider Boats recently added Gregg Orr Marine Destin in Destin to its dealer network.

Gregg Orr Marine Destin, located in Destin, FL, is a family owned and locally operated boat dealership on Destin Harbor. With four total marine locations in Florida, Texas and Arkansas, Gregg Orr brings years of extensive experience in the marine, RV and automotive industries to their sales and service initiatives, according to the company.

“We’re excited to have Gregg Orr Marine Destin join our growing dealer family,” said Bay Rider Boats Owner Bob Brunson in a news release. “As we look to expand our dealer network, it’s important to us to find the right partners. Gregg Orr certainly fit the bill and we’re looking forward to growing this partnership together.”

“At Gregg Orr Marine, we’ve built our reputation on putting customers first,” added Director of Marketing & Business Development at Gregg Orr Auto Marine & RV Blaire Harp. “Bay Rider’s commitment to quality construction and performance makes them a natural fit for us. Destin is one of the fastest-growing boating markets on the Gulf Coast, and we wanted a brand that matched the ambition of what we’re building here. Bay Rider’s reputation for craftsmanship and reliability lines up perfectly with the standard our customers have come to expect from Gregg Orr Marine. We’re excited to add Bay Rider to our lineup and to introduce them to boaters throughout the Florida Panhandle.”