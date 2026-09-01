Boaters Urged to Put Safety First This Labor Day Weekend

With Labor Day weekend marking the unofficial end of summer, millions of Americans are expected to spend the long weekend on the water. America’s Boating Club® | United States Power Squadrons® urges boaters to make safety a priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday and return home safely.

“Labor Day weekend is a great time to enjoy boating with family and friends, but it is also one of the busiest weekends of the boating season,” said America’s Boating Club Chief Commander Mike Wiedel in a news release. “A little preparation and good judgment can prevent an enjoyable day on the water from becoming a tragedy.”

Before leaving the dock, boaters should take a few simple precautions:

Wear a life jacket. Everyone on board should have a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket readily available—and children should wear theirs whenever they are on or near the water.

Everyone on board should have a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket readily available—and children should wear theirs whenever they are on or near the water. Check the weather. Conditions can change quickly. Check the forecast and be prepared to return to shore if storms or high winds approach.

Conditions can change quickly. Check the forecast and be prepared to return to shore if storms or high winds approach. Avoid alcohol while operating the boat. Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and reaction time. Designate a sober operator before getting underway.

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and reaction time. Designate a sober operator before getting underway. File a float plan. Tell someone where you are going, who is aboard and when you expect to return.

Tell someone where you are going, who is aboard and when you expect to return. Inspect your boat. Check the fuel system, battery, lights, navigation equipment, bilge, communications equipment and safety gear before departure.

Check the fuel system, battery, lights, navigation equipment, bilge, communications equipment and safety gear before departure. Know the navigation rules. Maintain a proper lookout, operate at a safe speed and understand which vessel has the right of way.

Maintain a proper lookout, operate at a safe speed and understand which vessel has the right of way. Carry communication and emergency equipment. A fully charged phone in a waterproof case is useful, but boaters should also consider a VHF marine radio and appropriate emergency signaling equipment.

A fully charged phone in a waterproof case is useful, but boaters should also consider a VHF marine radio and appropriate emergency signaling equipment. Use an engine cutoff switch. When the boat is underway, the operator should use the engine cutoff switch as required by law and manufacturer recommendations.

When the boat is underway, the operator should use the engine cutoff switch as required by law and manufacturer recommendations. Stay alert. Increased boat traffic, swimmers, paddlecraft and changing conditions require everyone aboard to remain attentive.

Boaters should also consider having their vessels checked before heading out. America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons offers Vessel Safety Checks, providing boaters with an opportunity to have qualified examiners review essential safety equipment and help identify potential problems before they become emergencies.

“Safe boating doesn’t have to be complicated,” Chief Commander Wiedel said in the release. “Wear your life jacket, stay sober and alert, know the rules and be prepared for changing conditions. Those simple steps can make the difference between a memorable holiday weekend and a preventable accident.”