Go Outdoors Acquires Constitution Marina in Boston Harbor

Go Outdoors has completed the acquisition of Constitution Marina, a prominent marina located in Boston Harbor’s historic Charlestown neighborhood.

Situated adjacent to the USS Constitution and within close proximity to downtown Boston, the North End and TD Garden, Constitution Marina features approximately 275 wet slips and 1,500 linear feet of dockage. The marina serves seasonal, transient and year-round boaters and has long been a recognized destination within the local boating community, according to the company.

“Constitution Marina is an exceptional addition to our growing portfolio,” said Shawn Macking, Marinas Division President at Go Outdoors, in a news release. “It combines a great location, a strong operating history and a well-established customer base in one of the country’s most attractive boating markets. We’re excited about the opportunity to support the marina’s continued success and invest in its long-term future.”

“Constitution Marina stood out as a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality marina in an irreplaceable location,” added Ryan Campbell, Vice President of Acquisitions at Go Outdoors. “The strength of the Boston market, the marina’s established operating history and the long-term fundamentals of the property made it a compelling fit for our investment strategy.”

Go Outdoors says that it plans to maintain the marina’s focus on customer service, boating access and community while identifying opportunities to enhance the property and overall customer experience over time.