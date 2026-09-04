The Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show Returns September 18-20

The Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show will return to Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20, inviting visitors to explore approximately 40 boats on the water and enjoy a free weekend celebrating boating, recreation and Cleveland’s lakefront.

The show, previously held in 2017, 2018 and 2019, returns during a particularly active weekend at North Coast Harbor. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host special programming for its Rush Fan Weekend, according to the organization, and Cleveland Ballet will present an event at North Coast Harbor on Saturday evening—giving visitors even more ways to experience the waterfront throughout the weekend.

“The return of the Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show is an exciting opportunity to welcome Clevelanders and visitors back to the waterfront,” said Michelle Burke, President of the Ohio Marine Trades Association, in a news release. “With boats on the water, local recreation opportunities and so much happening throughout North Coast Harbor that weekend, this will be a memorable celebration of Cleveland’s connection to Lake Erie.”

North Coast Harbor is already home to several permanent boat-charter operators, the organization notes, while Freedom Boat Club offers members access to a fleet of boats without the responsibilities of ownership.

The Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show is free and open to the public. Show hours are: