Is the Marine Industry Waiting for a Market That isn’t Coming Back?

By Mark Overbye

There’s a phrase I hear constantly in the marine industry. “When the market comes back…”

When interest rates come down.

When inventory gets cleaned up.

When consumers regain confidence.

When dealers start ordering again.

When retail traffic returns.

I understand the thinking. Our industry has always been cyclical. We’ve learned to survive downturns because eventually the pendulum swings back. But lately I’ve been wondering whether we’re asking the wrong question.

What if the market comes back—but the old market doesn’t?

That distinction may determine who wins the next decade of boating.

We Keep Calling This A Downturn

Downturns are familiar. Demand falls, inventory rises, manufacturers reduce production and dealers work through aged product. Eventually supply and demand find each other again and the cycle begins anew.

But underneath this cycle, something else has been happening.

The consumer changed.

Technology changed.

Information changed.

Expectations changed.

The cost of doing business changed.

And the definition of value changed.

Those aren’t cyclical changes. They’re structural ones. Which means waiting for yesterday’s market to return could be one of the most expensive strategies in our industry.

The Customer Didn’t Wait For Us

Think about how dramatically the average consumer has changed in ten years. They can order groceries from their phone, buy a vehicle without visiting a dealership, watch almost any movie ever made instantly, get an answer from artificial intelligence in seconds and track a $12 package from a warehouse to their front door.

Then they inquire about a $150,000 boat and sometimes wait until tomorrow, or longer, for someone to respond.

That’s not a criticism of dealers. It’s a collision of expectations.

The marine industry no longer gets to establish the standard for a marine buying experience.

Every great consumer experience establishes it for us.

And the gap between what customers experience elsewhere and what they tolerate from us is getting smaller.

More Traffic Isn’t The Answer

When business slows, our instinct is often to generate more leads.

More advertising.

More promotions.

More events.

More website traffic.

But I’m increasingly convinced many dealerships don’t have a lead problem. They have a conversion problem, a follow-up problem, an inventory problem, a customer-experience problem or simply a visibility problem.

There may already be tremendous opportunity sitting inside the business.

The lead nobody called a third time.

The prospect who visited twice but disappeared.

The 300-day-old boat everyone has stopped seeing.

The service customer who’s ready for another boat.

The website visitor shopping at 10:47 Sunday night.

Before spending another dollar attracting more people, perhaps we should ask a different question:

What are we doing with the opportunities we already have?

The Margin Conversation Has To Change

For years, margin was largely discussed at the transaction level.

What did we pay for the boat?

What did we sell it for?

What was the gross?

While that’s still important, profitability is increasingly being determined long before the customer signs anything.

How long did inventory sit?

How much did we spend generating the lead?

How quickly did we respond?

How many opportunities were lost?

How efficiently did service operate?

How much discounting became necessary because we waited too long?

Margin leakage is rarely one giant mistake. It’s fifty small ones.

And that means protecting margin in the future will require something our industry hasn’t historically been very good at: seeing the small problems early.

Technology Is About To Separate Dealerships

Every dealership will eventually use AI, bhat’s not particularly interesting. The interesting question is what they’ll use it for.

Writing Facebook posts? Useful.

Creating emails? Fine.

Answering basic questions? Helpful.

But that’s barely scratching the surface. The real transformation begins when technology becomes embedded in how the dealership operates.

Which customers need attention today?

Which inventory is becoming dangerous?

Where are leads falling through?

What’s creating customer dissatisfaction?

Where is marketing money being wasted?

What happened yesterday that management needs to know this morning?

That’s when technology stops being another tool employees have to use and starts becoming intelligence the organization operates from. And I think the gap between those two types of dealerships is going to become enormous.

Manufacturers Face The Same Decision

Manufacturers aren’t exempt from this transition. For decades, OEM strategy understandably centered around product, distribution and market share.

Build compelling boats.

Find great dealers.

Help them sell.

Repeat.

But the health of a manufacturer ultimately depends upon the health of its dealer network. That creates an interesting opportunity.

What if OEMs begin competing not only on the boats they provide dealerships—but on how much better they help those dealerships become?

Better technology.

Better intelligence.

Better training.

Better lead management.

Better retail experiences.

Better profitability.

Imagine a dealer evaluating two brands and saying: “That manufacturer makes my entire dealership better.” That’s an extraordinarily powerful competitive advantage.

The Best Dealers Aren’t Waiting

This may be the biggest difference I’m seeing. Some businesses are waiting for conditions to improve while others are using this period to improve themselves.

They’re examining every process, experimenting with technology, rethinking customer experience, training differently, measuring things they’ve never measured before and finding revenue that used to disappear unnoticed.

They’re not preparing to survive the current market. They’re preparing to dominate the next one.

There’s an enormous difference.

Then The Market Comes Back

And it will. People still love boating. They still want time on the water. They still want adventure, escape, family, friends and experiences that are increasingly difficult to find anywhere else.

I remain incredibly bullish about boating. But when demand accelerates again, I don’t think it will simply reset the industry to 2019 or 2021. It will expose the difference between companies that spent this period waiting and companies that spent it evolving.

One group will finally breathe a sigh of relief while the other will hit the accelerator. And by then, catching them may be very difficult.

Because the biggest opportunity in front of the marine industry isn’t waiting for the market to change.

It’s changing before the market forces us to.