America’s Boating Channel Debuts Fueling a Boat Video

Filling a boat with fuel may be a routine part of recreational boating, but a moment of inattention at the fuel dock can create serious safety hazards. A new video from America’s Boating Channel®, “Fueling a Boat,” gives recreational boaters a concise, visual guide to fueling safely and reducing the risk of fire, spills and other preventable incidents.

The new video is now available as part of America’s Boating Channel’s continuing effort to provide boaters with practical, easy-to-understand safety information they can use before and during their time on the water.

“Fueling is one of those routine tasks that boaters can easily take for granted,” said America’s Boating Club| United States Power Squadrons Chief Commander Mike Wiedel in a news release. “This video reinforces the importance of slowing down, following proper procedures and treating every fueling operation as a safety-critical activity.”

The video is particularly timely as boaters prepare for the fall boating season, when many recreational vessels will continue to be used throughout the year in warmer parts of the country. Fueling safely is an important part of responsible boat operation regardless of the season or type of vessel, according to the organization.

“Fueling a Boat” is the latest addition to America’s Boating Channel’s library of short boating safety videos covering subjects from navigation rules and emergency preparedness to safe operating practices and equipment.

The video is available for free viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.