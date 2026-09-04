August 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

August’s top story comes from the August 2026 issue of Boating Industry. Once considered a luxury add-on, marine audio has transformed into a core feature of the modern boating experience. As boaters demand elevated on-water experiences, we dive into these consumer trends so boat builders and audio manufacturers can better navigate the future of marine technology.

Other top stories for the month include Bluewater Sportfishing Boats closing growth financing with BankUnited, Yamaha Marine expanding its offerings Skipperi and Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit naming Scott Hersey as the Pro Staff and Sponsorship Manager.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.