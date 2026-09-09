ePropulsion Appoints Yann Herriot as Global OEM Director

Marine electric propulsion manufacturer ePropulsion Americas has appointed Yann Herriot as Global OEM Director.

Herriot brings extensive international experience spanning electrical engineering, energy management, boatbuilding and marine technical services, according to the company. His career has focused on power systems, energy storage and renewable technologies, giving him a strong technical foundation for supporting shipyards as they integrate electric propulsion and increasingly sophisticated onboard energy systems.

Seven years ago, Herriot founded Orphie Boats, an electric boat start-up created to develop a complete solution for cleaner day boating, according to the company. Through the business, he gained first-hand experience across the complete boat development process, from design and construction to the installation and integration of electric propulsion systems.

His subsequent work has included installing and supporting a wide range of electric propulsion technologies on both new-build and refit projects, according to the company, before managing a complete technical service operation within a marine group selling and chartering major boat brands including Bali and Dufour.

Strengthening ePropulsion’s Reputation

In his new role at ePropulsion, Herriot will work closely with boatbuilder dealer networks, according to the company, helping to demonstrate the benefits of ePropulsion technology in the field while strengthening the connection between manufacturers, dealers and end users.

“My original motivation for starting my own company seven years ago was to contribute to the transition of leisure boating towards cleaner propulsion and more sustainable practices,” said Herriot in a news release. “After building, refitting and servicing many different boats, I came to recognize that ePropulsion combines the technology, production capability and global service infrastructure needed to make a significant impact on the industry. My goal is for leading shipyards to see ePropulsion as the best platform for electric propulsion and onboard energy management within their production lines.”

“Yann brings a unique combination of technical expertise, boatbuilding experience and first-hand knowledge of electric propulsion integration,” added Danny Tao, co-founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “His understanding of the needs of shipyards, dealers and boat owners will be invaluable as we strengthen our OEM partnerships worldwide and make electric propulsion and energy management an increasingly compelling choice for boatbuilders.”