ABYC Makes Intro to Boatyard Basics Course Available in Spanish

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has made its existing Introduction to Boatyard Basics online course available in Spanish, expanding access to foundational training for Spanish-speaking boatyard employees.

The Spanish-language course, “Introducción a los conceptos básicos de los astilleros,” prepares newcomers for general labor positions by covering common boatyard tasks, workplace safety and environmentally responsible practices, the organization notes. It also introduces specialized roles employees may pursue as they gain experience.

As the marine industry faces a growing shortage of skilled technicians, ABYC says this cost-effective resource will help employers train and welcome more Spanish-speaking talent while supporting long-term workforce development.

“As soon as ABYC launched Introduction to Boatyard Basics a year ago, many of our members asked us for a Spanish-language version,” said Tim Murphy, ABYC Education Director, in a news release. “The original course quickly became an essential training step for people newly entering the marine trades, and we hope this Spanish translation will extend its impact where it’s needed most.”

Course topics include:

Antifouling preparation and coating

Corrosion protection through anode replacement

Detailing painted and gel-coated composite surfaces

Shrink-wrapping for transport or seasonal storage

Developing safe working practices

Applying environmentally responsible working practices

ABYC thanks Álvaro López of Marine Technical Training Academy and Luis López, general manager of Ward’s Marine Electric for their assistance with the Spanish translation of Introduction to Boatyard Basics.