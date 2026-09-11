Sure-Seal Connections Partners with Wesgarde

Krystina SkiboSeptember 11, 2026
Sure-Seal Connections logo
Sure-Seal Connections logo.

Environmentally sealed electrical connector solutions provider Sure-Seal Connections just entered into a new franchised distribution agreement with Wesgarde, expanding the availability and support of Sure-Seal® products across North America. 

Through the new partnership, Wesgarde will offer the Sure-Seal® product portfolio to customers throughout North America, according to the company, with a particular focus on the marine, on-highway, off-highway and food equipment markets. 

Sure-Seal® connectors are designed for demanding industrial environments and provide a water-submersible, environmentally sealed connection. The portfolio includes Standard Sure-Seal®, Mini Sure-Seal® and Power Sure-Seal® solutions for a range of electrical and application requirements that are engineered to perform in environments involving water, oils, fuels, automotive fluids, UV exposure, vibration, and changing weather conditions.

“We are excited to welcome Wesgarde to the Sure-Seal Connections distribution network,” said Katy Plankey, Manager Sure-Seal Connections, in a news release. “Their experience and focus within marine, transportation, off-highway, and equipment markets make them an excellent partner for Sure-Seal. This agreement will help us strengthen our presence throughout North America while giving customers another knowledgeable resource for selecting and sourcing the right sealed connector solutions for their applications.”

“We are excited to partner with Sure-Seal Connections and bring their innovative connectivity solutions to the Wesgarde line card. Their reputation for quality and reliability aligns well with our commitment to providing customers with exceptional products and service, especially in the harsh environment space. We look forward to supporting our existing customer base while expanding into new markets and reaching new customers through this partnership,” added Bob Sorenson Jr., CEO of Wesgarde.  

Krystina SkiboSeptember 11, 2026

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