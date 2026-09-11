Sundance Marine Unveils New Brand and Website

Sundance Marine, Grand Junction’s full-service marine dealership, has launched a refreshed brand and new website following its acquisition by Colorado native Jeff Taylor in July 2026.

Taylor acquired Sundance Marine from longtime owners Ron and Susan Richardson. The dealership will remain at its current location at 2291 Tall Grass Drive in Grand Junction, according to the company, with boat sales, service, brokerage, pro shop and outdoor storage operations continuing under the Sundance Marine name.

“Sundance Marine has an incredible reputation in this community, and that’s exactly why we wanted to be part of its next chapter,” said Taylor in a news release. “Our plan is to build on what Ron and his team created and keep Sundance the go-to marine destination on the Western Slope.”

Positive Changes at Sundance Marine

Founded in 1984, Sundance Marine has served Western Colorado’s boating community for more than four decades. Ron Richardson took ownership of the dealership in 2012 and spent the next 14 years growing the business, according to the company. That included constructing a new facility in 2017 to expand the dealership’s showroom and service capabilities.

Since acquiring the business, Taylor has introduced several changes while maintaining Sundance Marine’s established services and customer relationships. The dealership has added Chaparral Boats to its lineup and updated its hours to Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the company, with the business now closed on Mondays. Sundance Marine has also separated from the indoor storage operation but will continue offering outdoor boat storage at an updated rate of $65 per month.

Sundance Marine is a dealer of Tracker, MasterCraft, Nautique, Sea Ray, Sun Tracker, Chaparral and Ranger boats.

Taylor previously owned Peak Kia North in Windsor and HWY34 RV in Greeley. This is Taylor’s second dealership acquisition brokered by Performance Brokerage Services, according to the company, following his purchase of Pikes Peak Traveland RV in 2024.

The new website is available at SundanceMarine.com.