Boating Industry Bringing its Top 100 Awards to Miami International Boat Show in 2027

For the first time, Boating Industry’s Top 100 Gala is headed to the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, bringing its annual celebration of the marine industry’s top dealers and leaders to one of the world’s premier boating events. On February 11, Top 100 honorees from across the marine industry will gather in Miami to be recognized, including Boating Industry’s Top Dealers, 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves, and Movers & Shakers.

“Bringing Boating Industry’s Top 100 Gala to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show further strengthens Miami as the place where the recreational boating industry comes together to do business, build relationships and celebrate its best,” said Jennifer Thompson, SVP, NMMA Shows. “The Gala brings many of the country’s leading dealers and industry leaders together in one place, creating another meaningful opportunity to connect during one of the industry’s most important weeks of the year. We’re thrilled to welcome the Top 100 honorees to Miami in 2027.”

The banquet kicks off with a networking cocktail hour, followed by dinner and an award presentation emceed by Boating Industry’s editorial team. The event recognizes rising stars, innovative leaders and industry icons from all parts of the marine industry, including retail, manufacturing and distributing.

“We’re excited to bring our decades of experience celebrating the Top 100 winners to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show,” said Boating Industry SVP Jeremy Nedelka. “Attendees and sponsors should expect the same executive-level participation, on-stage recognition and celebratory atmosphere we’ve curated over the past twenty-plus years, but even bigger now that it’s in Miami.”

Boating Industry is currently accepting nominations for the Top Dealers awards (due Oct 2). Visit BoatingIndustry.com for eligibility rules and entry forms.