CMC Boat Group Acquires Outerlimits Powerboats

CMC Boat Group LLC, a partnership led by longtime marine industry professionals Wally Castro and Scot Conrad, has acquired Outerlimits Powerboats LLC.

The acquisition brings together two marine industry veterans with decades of experience in high-performance boating, competitive racing, marine sales, product development and customer service. As part of that investment, Castro and Conrad are developing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility less than five miles from Outerlimits’ existing factory, according to the company. The new facility will provide the company with expanded capabilities and resources.

“Outerlimits is an iconic brand with a tremendous heritage and a very loyal following,” said Castro in a news release. “Scot and I both understand what this brand means to performance boat owners. We’re not looking to change what makes Outerlimits special. We’re looking to build on it, invest in it and give the brand the opportunity to reach its full potential.”

“Wally and I have talked about the future of Outerlimits for a long time,” added Conrad. “We see tremendous potential in the brand, and our combined experience gives us the ability to build on its strong foundation. This is about respecting what Outerlimits has always stood for while making the investments necessary to take the company and customer experience to the next level.”

Supporting Castro and Conrad is Reinaldo Maykot, who brings nearly 30 years of experience across sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, finance, customer support and corporate management, according to the company.

“This is a long-term investment in the brand,” said Maykot in the news release. “Wally and Scot bring tremendous passion and firsthand performance experience. My role is to complement that with the business disciplines, systems and resources that can help the company grow while maintaining the character that made Outerlimits successful.”