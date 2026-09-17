MasterCraft Debuts New Yacht Tender Offering

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, is taking its first step into the yacht tender market with a new factory integrated lifting solution designed to make transferring a MasterCraft tender from the water into a mothership more seamless for yacht owners and crews. The new service will make its debut on an X23 at the 2026 Monaco Yacht show, taking place September 23-26 in Port Hercule, Monaco, where MasterCraft will be at booth QA40.

At the core of MasterCraft’s offering are factory-installed lifting points configured to meet the needs of individual yacht applications. Customers can select single- or dual-point lifting configurations, according to the company, allowing the tender to be equipped for its intended method of being lifted from the water onto the mothership.

Unlike lifting solutions that rely solely on dealer-level modifications, MasterCraft incorporates the lifting points into the boat during the manufacturing process. This unique approach allows for specific considerations to be addressed earlier in the process, according to the company, creating a more intentional connection between the tender and its paired yacht.

An Up-Close Look at MasterCraft’s New Yacht Tender

The X23, which will showcase MasterCraft’s new yacht tender integration, is part of the brand’s recently redesigned 2026 X lineup. The lineup features refined running surfaces, spacious and elevated interiors, intuitive helm and control technology, and premium amenities designed to deliver a sophisticated on-water experience, according to company notes. The lifting-point option will be available across the X lineup, as well as on other MasterCraft models.

For yachts with particular requirements, MasterCraft offers an additional layer of customization through its partnership with Cockwells, a renowned British boatbuilding company. Together, the companies can customize MasterCraft tenders for specialized vessels, including unique lifting point configurations designed around individual yacht garages, storage spaces and other vessel-specific considerations.

“Entering the yacht tender market is an exciting next step for MasterCraft and an opportunity to bring our experience building premium, purpose-built boats to a new application,” said Greg Miller, Sr. Vice President, Global Sales & Commercial Operations MasterCraft, in a news release. “By incorporating lifting points at the factory level, we can approach each tender with greater precision and ensure the boat is built with its intended configuration in mind from the start. It’s an extension of the way we build every MasterCraft boat, with purpose, precision and attention to the details that make a difference on the water.”

The offering is supported by MasterCraft’s global network of 201 service dealers, according to the company.