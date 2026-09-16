Boat Dealers are Hesitant About AI

By Steve Baylis

It is the night after a boat show, and a family that spent half an hour on a pontoon at your booth is back home on your website. They find the boat, a box opens in the corner, and they type a real question: “Does it come with the trailer, and can we see it Saturday?”

The box says: “Great question! Can I get your name, phone number and email so a member of our team can reach out?”

They typed a question and got a form. They close the tab.

Boating Industry‘s Insider podcast recently did an episode on why automated conversation feels fake. This is a problem that dealers are currently facing, and it’s worth being precise about why. It does not feel fake because a machine wrote the words. It feels fake because there was no conversation. The customer offered a question about a specific boat they stood on yesterday, and the box offered nothing back. It asked for their details, and would have asked for their details whatever the customer typed.

A Lead Form that Learned to Say Hello

Most of what gets sold to dealers as chat is a lead form with a smile. It runs the same script on every boat, for every dealer, for every question, because it does not know your boats, your show calendar, your hours or your service book. It cannot answer, so it captures. The whole product is the moment it gets a phone number, because that is the moment its vendor gets paid.

Now picture the same family at your booth on Saturday. They ask about the trailer. Nobody on your team answers with, “what is your phone number.” Your best salesperson answers the question, asks where they typically boat, finds out what they are in now and earns the name somewhere in the middle of all that. The conversation is the value. The name is what it produces.

The box has that backwards. It asks for the name first and offers the conversation never.

What a Conversation Actually Does

It answers the question that was asked, from what your store actually knows. Yes, the trailer is included. Yes, Saturday works, and here is who will be there. That alone puts it ahead of most of what is on the market.

It asks the next question a good salesperson would ask. Who is the boat for? Where do you keep it? What are you in now? One at a time, the way a person does, rather than as a form.

It gives something before it takes something. The spec sheet. The comparison to the other model they looked at. Sunday’s show hours. A reason to keep typing.

And it knows where it stops. What a trade is worth, whether the bank says yes and how far you will move on the number are a person’s to say, and a machine that can hold a conversation is also a machine that knows when to hand one over.

A box that does those four things will get the name every time, because the customer wants to give it. A box that skips to the name gets it from the people who were going to fill in a form anyway, and loses everyone else.

Why the Box is Generic

Because it was built to be. Most chat products sit on top of your website and see nothing behind it. The show brings the customer in, the website takes a name, somebody follows up, the floor sells the boat and service keeps the family for twenty years. Each of those lives in its own system that does not speak to the next. A tool that cannot see your inventory can only ask for a phone number. Connect it to what your store actually knows, such as the boats, the show, the hours, the service book and the last conversation, and then it can finally talk.

The stores that get this right treat the whole thing as one conversation, from the show to the ramp, and judge every tool by whether it makes that conversation better or just interrupts it to collect a name.

How to Test an AI Bot in 5 Minutes

Open the chat on your own website and ask it three things a real customer asks: About a specific boat on your floor, about this weekend’s show and about a trade. Count how many it answers before it asks for your number.

If the first thing it does is ask for your details, it is a lead form. Judge it the way you would judge a salesperson. You would not keep one who opened every conversation that way, and there is no reason to keep a box that does.

Then ask any vendor one question before the demo begins: what can it see. If the answer is your website, the conversation will always be generic, because the machine knows nothing about your store that the customer does not already know.

Why Does This Matter?

You will see that family at the ramp in May. A car dealer rarely meets the same buyer twice. You meet yours every spring for twenty years, and the first conversation is the one they remember. For most stores right now, that first conversation is a form with your name on it. Nobody needs the box to be clever. They need it to answer the question, ask a real one back and know when to get a person. In a business where your name is on the building, that is the whole job.

Steve Baylis has owned advertising agencies for 25 years and markets for marine, RV and powersports dealers. He builds Diablo AI, the Revenue Engine for dealerships.