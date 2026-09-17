MIASF Promotes Molly Ringberg to Membership and Events Manager

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) has promoted Molly Ringberg to Membership and Events Manager. Ringberg, who previously served as the association’s Membership and Events Coordinator, will oversee member engagement, association programming and event execution across South Florida’s marine industry.

In her expanded role, Ringberg will lead membership development initiatives, coordinate signature association gatherings and support member involvement across the region, according to the organization. MIASF represents more than 500 member companies across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

“Molly has demonstrated exceptional dedication to our members and our mission from day one,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF, in a news release. “Her energy, organizational leadership, and deep commitment to the marine community make her a natural fit to lead our membership and events efforts as we continue to grow and serve our industry.”

Alongside her promotion, Ringberg has been accepted into and is beginning the Leadership Broward program, according to the organization. Her participation continues a proud, long-standing MIASF tradition of association staff engaging in Leadership Broward to foster civic leadership, strengthen community partnerships and deepen connections between the marine industry and the broader Broward County community.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role and continue working with our incredible members,” said Ringberg in the news release. “Starting Leadership Broward alongside this next step in my career is an honor, and I look forward to building stronger connections that benefit both our association and our community.”