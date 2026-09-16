MRT Launches Commercial Innovation Organization
Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT) just announced the formation of Commercial Innovation and several leadership promotions designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen customer support.
Commercial Innovation connects customer insight with RD&I, product management, marketing and digital commerce, according to the company, helping MRT respond faster and make solutions and information easier to access.
“This new structure gives our customers a stronger voice in how we develop products and support the market,” said Scott Townsend, President of MRT, in a news release. “It will help us move faster and create greater value.”
Key MRT Promotions
To lead the newly formed organization, Tom Maellaro has been promoted to Vice President of Commercial Innovation. In the new role, Maellaro will turn customer and market insights into product priorities, stronger launches and better support across MRT’s Marine & Fuel and Aquatics & Parks businesses, according to the company.
Krystal Totherow has also been promoted to Director of E-Commerce within the new organization. Totherow will lead MRT’s digital commerce expansion, improving how customers research, evaluate and purchase products online, according to the company.
MRT also announced several key promotions across the organization, recognizing internal talent while strengthening specialization, customer support and leadership for the company’s next phase of growth.
- Tracy Wilson – Vice President of Business Development. Wilson will lead MRT’s efforts to identify strategic opportunities, develop new markets and build relationships that expand the company’s reach.
- Kevin Milwood – Aquatics & Parks Property Management Specialist. Milwood will expand MRT’s focus on facility and property management opportunities throughout the Aquatics & Parks, Hospitality and Multi Family segments.
- Dulce Velazquez – Laboratory Team Lead. Velazquez will take on expanded leadership responsibilities within MRT’s laboratory organization, supporting product development, testing, technical excellence and the company’s continued focus on developing market-driven solutions.
- Joe Lavelle – Marine & Fuel Sales Lead – North. Lavelle will provide enhanced leadership and coordination across MRT’s northern Marine & Fuel markets while strengthening customer support, sales execution and regional collaboration.
- Carter Mobley – Marine & Fuel Sales Lead – South. Mobley will provide enhanced leadership and coordination across MRT’s southern Marine & Fuel markets while supporting customers and strengthening regional sales execution.
- Tausha Dagenhart – ValveTect Sales Professional. Degenhart will provide increased focus to the ValvTect brand, its customers and its continued development across the fuel market.