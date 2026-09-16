MRT Launches Commercial Innovation Organization

Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT) just announced the formation of Commercial Innovation and several leadership promotions designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen customer support.

Commercial Innovation connects customer insight with RD&I, product management, marketing and digital commerce, according to the company, helping MRT respond faster and make solutions and information easier to access.

“This new structure gives our customers a stronger voice in how we develop products and support the market,” said Scott Townsend, President of MRT, in a news release. “It will help us move faster and create greater value.”

Key MRT Promotions

To lead the newly formed organization, Tom Maellaro has been promoted to Vice President of Commercial Innovation. In the new role, Maellaro will turn customer and market insights into product priorities, stronger launches and better support across MRT’s Marine & Fuel and Aquatics & Parks businesses, according to the company.

Krystal Totherow has also been promoted to Director of E-Commerce within the new organization. Totherow will lead MRT’s digital commerce expansion, improving how customers research, evaluate and purchase products online, according to the company.

MRT also announced several key promotions across the organization, recognizing internal talent while strengthening specialization, customer support and leadership for the company’s next phase of growth.