Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back Opens Grant Applications

Now through October 30, nonprofit organizations across Palm Beach County can apply to the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back grant program. Selected nonprofits will be awarded up to $25,000 for programs, initiatives and activities related to the county’s marine industry and environment. Eligible efforts may include fishing, boating, marine education and marine industry workforce development programs.

Founded in 2023, Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back was established by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC), according to the organization, the owner of the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Last year, Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back awarded grants to 35 nonprofit organizations, including the Florida Fishing Academy, The Reef Institute, Youth Sailing Foundation and Friends of Manatee Lagoon, Inc.

“Already in its fourth year, the grant program has given back to many nonprofits that are changing lives through education and environmental sustainability,” said Alyssa Freeman, executive director of the MIAPBC, in a news release. “We are honored to continue our mission of investing in the community by getting people out on the water while also protecting our local waterways.”

Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back is funded through the proceeds from the annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, according to the organization, which include ticket sales, optional add-on donations and other boat show-related endeavors.

For more information about eligibility, requirements and selection criteria, or to apply, visit marinepbc.org/grant-program or call (561) 863-0012.