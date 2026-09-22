America’s Boating Channel Releases Video on Boat Launch Ramp Etiquette

With busy boat ramps often crowded with boaters eager to get on the water, America’s Boating Channel has released a new video offering practical tips for launching and retrieving boats safely, efficiently and courteously.

The new “Boat Launch Ramp Etiquette” video addresses common situations boaters encounter at public launch ramps and demonstrates simple ways to help keep the launch process moving while reducing congestion and frustration.

The video encourages boaters to prepare their boats and equipment before reaching the ramp, be aware of other boaters and follow good ramp etiquette, the organization notes. Taking a few minutes to prepare away from the launch area can help prevent delays and allow everyone to get on the water more quickly.

“Boat ramps can become especially busy on weekends and holidays,” said America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons Chief Commander Mike Wiedel in a news release. “Knowing what to do before you reach the ramp, and being considerate of other boaters, makes the experience better for everyone.”

The video is available for free viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.