Morningstar Properties Buys Surfside Marina in Houston

Surfside Marina, a 31.17-acre marina property in Surfside Beach, Texas, was recently purchased by Morningstar Properties, LLC. Located at 827 Gulf Road, the marina is approximately 65 miles south of downtown Houston.

Surfside Marina has two adjacent campuses totaling 31.17 acres, according to a news release, including a 29.57-acre main campus and a 1.60-acre secondary campus known as Barn C / Gulf Coast Marina, acquired in 2021. The property features 312 indoor dry storage racks, 38 wet slips, indoor and outdoor trailer storage for more than 80 trailers, 69 secure storage lockers and 20 RV pads with full utility hookups.

There is also space for the buyer to add 2,000 square feet of retail space, which was previously occupied by a boat dealership.

Given its proximity to downtown Houston, Surfside Marina is in a premium location. Surfside Beach serves as a key Gulf access point for Houston-area boaters, offering closer water access to deep offshore fishing grounds compared to Galveston, Texas. With marina supply constrained throughout the Houston-Galveston corridor, the property is well positioned to benefit from continued boating demand and long-term appreciation.