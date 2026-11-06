Bay Rider Boats Adds Four Black Label Marine Group Locations

Krystina SkiboNovember 6, 2026
Bay Rider Boats

Bay Rider Boats, an independent boatbuilder producing inshore/offshore bay boats, skiffs and center consoles, recently added four Florida-based Black Label Marine Group, LLC locations in Pinellas Park, Ocala, Punta Gorda, and Fort Myers to its growing dealer network.

Black Label Marine Group is a Florida-based marine dealership group serving boating communities through its four locations. They’re recognized as one of the largest dealerships in the state of Florida, according to the boatbuilder.

“We’re excited to have Black Label Marine Group join our growing dealer family,” said Bay Rider Boats Owner Bob Brunson in a news release. “As we look to expand our dealer network, it’s important to us to find the right partners. Black Label Marine Group certainly fit the bill and we’re looking forward to growing this partnership together,” added Brunson.

“This partnership with Bay Rider Boats represents another exciting chapter in the continued growth of Black Label Marine Group,” added Black Label Marine Group Chief Operating Officer Justin LoFaro. “By offering Bay Rider models across all four locations, we are expanding access to the brands and boating experiences our customers value, from the Nature Coast all the way through Southwest Florida.”

Krystina SkiboNovember 6, 2026

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