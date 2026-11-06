BRIG USA Adds West Coast Marine Services to Dealer Network

Krystina SkiboNovember 6, 2026
BRIG USA
Photo credit: BRIG USA.

BRIG USA recently welcomed West Coast Marine Services as its newest authorized dealer, expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest.

With locations in Bellingham and Anacortes, Washington, West Coast Marine Services has supported boaters across Northwest Washington since 1986. Its team offers boat and engine sales, marine parts, maintenance, and mobile service, according to the company.

“We’re excited to welcome West Coast Marine Services to the BRIG dealer network,” said Tim McNulty, Vice President of BRIG USA, in a news release. “Their deep knowledge of the Pacific Northwest boating community and commitment to customer service make them a great fit for BRIG. We look forward to working with their team to introduce more boaters to the brand and provide exceptional support throughout the ownership experience.”

Krystina SkiboNovember 6, 2026

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