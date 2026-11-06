Jeff Bloomfield Named Opening Keynote Speaker for 25th Annual AMI Conference

Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for businesses across every industry. However, its greatest potential may not be in the technology itself, but in how it empowers the people who use it.

At the 25th Annual Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, taking place February 1–3, 2027, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, opening keynote speaker Jeff Bloomfield will help marina industry leaders explore how AI can strengthen their teams, enhance human capabilities, and create a meaningful advantage for their businesses.

“Artificial intelligence is creating opportunities for businesses to rethink how they operate, lead, and serve their customers,” said Rick Chapman, CMM, Chairman of the Association of Marina Industries, in a news release. “What makes this topic especially important is understanding how we can use these tools to make our people and teams stronger—not replace the experience, judgment, and relationships that are at the heart of successful marina operations. We want attendees to walk away with a new perspective on AI and practical ideas for how it can positively impact their businesses.”

Through his opening keynote and a follow-up educational session, the organization states that Bloomfield will take attendees beyond the hype surrounding artificial intelligence to explore how it can help people work smarter, make better decisions and focus their time and energy where they bring the greatest value.

Augmented, Not Artificial: The Real AI Advantage

AI isn’t here to replace the people who run our businesses. It’s here to make them sharper, faster, and more human where it matters most.

In this high-energy opening keynote, the organization states that Bloomfield will cut through the hype and fear surrounding artificial intelligence to reveal what the science of the brain actually tells us about working alongside it.

Drawing on neuroscience, decades of sales and leadership research, and real-world examples, Bloomfield will show marina industry leaders how to use AI as an augmentation tool that amplifies judgment, relationships and decision-making rather than replacing them. Attendees will leave with a clear, optimistic framework for understanding where AI can create a real advantage in their businesses—and where the irreplaceable value of human connection and expertise still wins.

The AI-Powered Marina: 10 Ways to Put AI to Work Tomorrow

Moving from understanding AI’s potential to putting it into practice, the organization states that Bloomfield’s follow-up session will focus on 10 ways marina professionals can begin incorporating AI into their businesses immediately.

Building on the keynote’s message that AI can amplify human capabilities, this session will explore practical opportunities to help teams work smarter, improve efficiency, support better decision-making and strengthen business operations. Attendees will gain actionable ideas they can take back to their marinas and begin implementing right away.

Together, these sessions will give marina professionals a fresh perspective on the role AI can play in their businesses, according to the organization, with an emphasis on empowering people, strengthening teams and creating opportunities for greater productivity and success.